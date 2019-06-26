“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: New Day defeated Champions Rowan & Daniel Bryan @ 9:30 via pin [***]

– New Day & Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, & Rowan @ 4:30 via pin [**½]

– 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Elias defeated The Miz @ 13:00 via pin [2-1] [**½]

– Non-Title Match, If Nikki Wins, Bliss Gets a Rematch With Bayley: Nikki Cross defeated Champion Bayley @ 7:00 via pin [**½]

– Sonya Deville defeated Ember Moon @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– 2 out of 3 Falls Non-Title Match: Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 16:40 via pin [2-1] [***½]

– Shane opens the show, claiming that Reigns fears he and Drew that he brought in the Undertaker to help. Shane fears no man, and plans to make Reigns a dead man as well. Shane is pissed off.

Kofi Talks : Kofi is out to kickoff the show with the New Day and will address Samoa Joe’s attack on last night’s Raw. Kofi is all smiles and throwing pancakes following last night’s beat down. Kofi says since he won the title at Mania, he’s had great moments, but he’s also experienced some painful and agonizing moments. He beat Ziggler at Stomping Grounds, taking a leap of faith to do so, and then Raw happened. They air footage of Joe destroying him on Raw. Kofi says that it was brutal and painful, Joe isn’t complicated, he’s a force of nature. Joe thinks at Extreme Rules, he’s found his prey. Ziggler arrives and refuses to let this happen. No one will come and take his spot. Kofi knows better, this isn’t a game, this is Ziggler’s life and his everything. Ziggler says Woods saved him once and on Sunday, Kofi took the coward’s way out to win. Everyone knows Ziggler should be WWE champion right now. WWE Management says if Ziggler beats Kofi tonight he’s added to the Extreme Rules title match, and he’ll get what he deserves, the WWE Title. Also, the match is 2 out of 3 falls. It wasn’t bad, but I have no desire to see Ziggler involved in the tile picture any longer.

– Miz meets with Elias, and wants to meet with Shane. Elias warns him not to meet with Shane, and tells Elias to tell Shane their feud needs to end. Miz leaves and Shane arrives. Shane accepts the match, if Miz can bet Elias in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

Champions Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E : Bryan and Woods begin. They lock up and Bryan hits a shoulder tackle. Bryan takes control, hits a shoulder tackle and Woods then fires back with one sand covers for 2. Rowan tags in and runs over Woods. Head butts follow and he then lays the boots to Woods. The elbow drop follows for 2. He follows with strikes, tags in Bryan and the draping knee strike connects for 2. Rowan back in and follows with a clothesline. Woods fires back, but Rowan catches him only for Woods to counter out and Rowan runs him over again. He dumps Woods to the floor, Woods rolls back in and Bryan tags in and double teams follow. Bryan follows with rights, they trade and Bryan takes him down and tags in Rowan. He delivers elbow drops, and hits a back breaker and covers for 2. Rowan grounds things, working the cranium crunch. Woods fights to his feet and hits a jawbreaker. The enziguri follows and Bryan and Big E tag in. Big E runs wild with suplexes, but the running splash eats knees and Bryan locks on the Lebell lock. Woods makes the save, gets dumped but dropkicks Rowan. Bryan lays in kicks on Big E but runs into the STO. The midnight hour finishes Bryan. New Day defeated Champions Rowan & Daniel Bryan @ 9:30 via pin [***] This was a good match and post match to add some much-needed attention to Smackdown’s tag division.

– Kevin & Sami attack post match until heavy Machinery makes the save. The faces stand tall and clear the ring.

New Day & Heavy Machinery vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, & Rowan : They all brawl right away with the heels isolating Tucker. Quick tags follow as Bryan lays in kicks on Tucker, and then Rowan tags in and takes Tucker up top. Tucker fights him off, but Rowan knocks him to the mat. He takes him back up top and follows, and the superplex follows for 2. It breaks down, claw slam by Rowan on Woods and Bryan in and Tucker kills him with a lariat. Hot tag to Otis and he runs wild on Sami. The spinning slam follows and then corner splashes connect. Otis hits the caterpillar, tags in Tucker and the compactor finishes it as Owens walks of. New Day & Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, & Rowan @ 4:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid match to follow the previous angle.

– They recap the Nikki/Bliss angle. If Nikki beats Bayley tonight, Bliss gets her rematch.

– We get an Ali video package.

2 out of 3 Falls Match: The Miz vs. Elias : If Miz wins he gets a match with Shane McMahon. Shane is out with Elias. Elias sings his way to the ring. Miz attacks at the bell, dumps Elias and rolls him back in and cradles him for 2. Shane cuts of the springboard, and Elias hits a knee strike and drift away for the pin @ 1:10. Fall two begins and Elias stuns Miz off the ropes and lays in rights. The clothesline follows, and Elias covers for 2. He lays in strikes, and chokes out Miz in the ropes. Elias then hits a suplex for 2. He grounds the action, Miz fights to his feet and escapes with elbow strikes and rights. Miz lays in a flurry of strikes, kicks, and clothesline and double knees. The DDT follows for 2. Miz lays in kicks, but Elias cradles him for 2. Miz fires back with more kicks, takes out Shane and the skull-Cushing finale gets 2 as Shane breaks it up for the DQ @ 10:40. Shane and Elias beat down Miz, dup him and Shane slams him off the announce table and tosses him over it. They whip Miz to the barricade, and back in and Shane spears Miz. Fall three finally begins, and Elias heads up top and hits the elbow drop for the win. Elias defeated The Miz @ 13:00 via pin [2-1] [**½] This was solid, but had too much bullshit, too much Shane, and felt really long. Worst of all, Shane vs. Miz continues.

– Post match, Shane hits coast o coast on Miz.

– Finn Balor is still alive and says he respects Andrade, but he overcame. As far as who’s next… Nakamura walks in and is also still alive, teasing Balor’s next feud.

If Nikki Wins, Bliss Gets a Rematch With Bayley: Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross : Nikki attacks right away, but Bayley quickly fires back and covers for 2. Bayley then works her over in the corner, and hits the stunner n the ropes and covers for 2. Nikki battles back, hits a kick and hits the high cross for 2. Bayley cuts her off, takes her up top and into the tree of WHOA and hits an elbow drop and covers for 2. Bayley grounds the action, working the arm. Nikki fires back but Bayley hits the sliding clothesline for 2. Bayley goes back to the arm, and grounds things. Nikki escapes with a jawbreaker, avoids a charge and hits a DDT for 2. Bayley dumps her, and then misses the suicide dive. Back in and Nikki hits a neck breaker for 2. B fights back with a Saito suplex and that gets 2. Bayley misses a high cross, allowing Nikki to cradle her for 2. They trade cradles, until Nikki counters and pins Bayley. Nikki Cross defeated Champion Bayley @ 7:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid match that plays well into the established Nikki/Alexa angle.

– Carmella searches for Truth but finds Sonya & Mandy. She then finds him and Maverick arrives and talks about Truth ruining his wedding day. Truth hugs him and says he thought it was Carmella’s wedding and tells “Horswoggle” to get a ref and pin him. It was a trap as Truth escapes and the geeks run in and run over Maverick.

Sonya Deville vs. Ember Moon : Sonya attacks with strike, a running knee and covers for 2. Moon fires back with a flurry of kicks, and Sonya rolls to the floor. Moon follows, takes Sonya back in but Mandy distracts her and Sonya posts Moon and pins her. Sonya Deville defeated Ember Moon @ 1:20 via pin [NR] This feud must continue.

– Aleister Black is going insane sitting in catering and is still waiting on a challenge. He’s just insane and rambling now. Someone knocks on his door and he smiles, but we don’t see who it is.

2 out of 3 Falls Non-Title Match: Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler : They lockup and work to the ropes. Ziggler looks to ground things, and then hits the dropkick for 2. Ziggler grounds things, taking control until Kofi fights to his feet and they trade. Kofi counters the monkey flip and follows with a dropkick for 2. They trade cradles, and Ziggler hits a knee strike. Ziggler counters the sunset flip and sits down for 2 as the ref caught him holding the ropes, leading to a Kofi pin @ 3:40. Ziggler beats on Kofi on the floor, and hits zigzag. Fall two begins and Ziggler misses a corner charge, posts himself, but manages a superkick and evens things up @ 7:45. Fall three begins as Ziggler fires away with strikes and a neck breaker for 2. Ziggler whips him to the buckles and again covers for 2. He locks on a body scissors and chicken wing, but Kofi fires up and escapes with head butts then whips Ziggler to the buckles. Ziggler then pulls him into the buckles, and hits an elbow drop for 2. Kofi fires up with chops, and then the double jump high cross but Ziggler rolls through and cradles him for 2. The DDT also connects for 2. Kofi counters back with a clothesline, but Ziggler pulls him to the floor. Enziguri by Kofi and the springboard clothesline gets 2. Ziggler fires back but Kofi counters the fameasser into a sitout powerbomb for 2. Ziggler counters trouble in paradise, posts Kofi and hits zigzag for 2. they work into counters, trouble in paradise connects and Kofi wins. Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 16:40 via pin [2-1] [***½] This was a very good match, easily better than their last two outings, and best of all, it remains Kofi vs. Joe at the PPV.

