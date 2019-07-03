“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Daniel Bryan defeated Big E @ 8:15 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross @ 2:58 via pin [NR]

– Andrade defeated Apollo Crews @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

– Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Winners Get Added to The Smackdown Tag Title Match at Extreme Rules: Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– We open with footage of Lashley& Braun going through the LED boards on Raw. Lashley was released from the local medical facility, while Braun may have suffered multiple fractures and a possible ruptured spleen.

The Kevin Owens Show : Owens arrives and welcomes us to his show, and brings out his guests, Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre. Shane demands his special introduction. Owens rolls footage from Raw and Undertaker’s appearance. Shane jokes about it beings spooky, and says he’s not afraid of Taker. He’s on a hot steak, and will add Taker to his streak. Shane says the match will now be a no holds barred match. Drew says that everyone knows what he is capable of and what Shane is willing to do to win, but now it will be a vicious, physical, assault like no one has ever seen before. Owens rolls the footage again, showcasing Shane & Drew running away from Taker. He says Shane looked scared, and ended up in the 4th row. Shane tells him to do his job and read the cards, which Owens does reluctantly. Owens then asks Shane about losing to Taker in HIAC when he returned. Dolph Ziggler arrives and interrupts. Owens cuts him off and says it should have been him 8 years ago, “YOU’RE NOT GONNA COME OUT HERE AND TALK ABOUT HOW IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN YOU… IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN YOU 8 YEARS AGO AND IT WAS, KINDA, THEN IT WASN’T, AND IT’S NOT GONNA HAPPEN, JUST GET OVER IT!” Dolph says he should be WWE champion right now, he deserves it, while Owens looks like he should be in a hot dog eating contest. Owens said if so he’d win unlike Dolph. Owens says he wants a title match as well, and asks Shane about it. Shane says neither of them, and books them vs. Heavy Machinery, and the winner gets a tag title shot at Extreme Rules in a triple threat match. Shane laves and Dolph & Owens argue. Well that was certainly a segment, Shane did nothing of note and now we tag team partners that don’t get along. Also, I guess Owens is a face this week?

– Bryan comments on the announcement, but he has to accept Shane’s decision. He and Rowan will walk in and then out as tag team champions.

– Big E and Woods comment on Shane’s announcement, and they aren’t fans of it but are ready for a fight and will take back what is rightfully theirs.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big E : Woods & Rowan are at ringside. They lock up and Big E swivels his hips and counters away. Bryan is not amused. Bryan fires back with elbows, and then tries shoulder tackles, but Big E likes it and locks on an abdominal stretch. The shoulder tackle follows, and Bryan counters back until Big E levels him with a lariat. Big E follows him to the floor, and Bryan hides behind Rowan. Back in and Bryan powders again. Bryan comes back in and attacks with kicks and follows with corner strikes. He then lays in kicks, taking control until Big E fires back with strikes. He follows with punches in the corner, but Bryan fires back and chop blocks the knee. He grounds the action, working a half crab. Bryan lays in kick to the previously injured knee of Big E, keeping the big man grounded. Big E fires up and lays in strikes, and follows with an overhead toss and then another. Bryan cuts him off with kicks, but Big E fires up with a belly-to-belly and running splash for 2. Bryan avoids the suicide spear and then Big E cuts off the suicide dive but Rowan posts him and rolls him back in. He takes out Woods and Bryan hits the busaiku knee for the win. Daniel Bryan defeated Big E @ 8:15 via pin [***] This was good, they worked well together and the heels get some revenge following some recent losses to New Day.

– R-Truth comments on losing his 24/7championshipon Raw last night. Truth says he remembers his honeymoon, sorta, and says what’s better than two on a honeymoon, and that’s three. He’s coming for Drake to get his baby back.

– Alexa & Nikki walk. Nikki is hosting a moment of Bliss tonight, as a reward from Alexa.

A moment of Bliss Nikki : Nikki is hosting and Bayley is her guest. Nikki is gloriously awkward here as she makes sure to tell Bliss she loves her. She’s from Glasgow, and has a bit of an accent, so she will speak slowly. Nikki then brings out Bayley. Nikki thanks her for joining the show and is impressed that Alexa is allowing to shine tonight. Bayley says she shouldn’t do Alexa’s bidding, which Nikki denies. Nikki asks why Bayley called Alexa a liar and she says because she is. Nikki refuses this, while Bayley says it’s unfair that Nikki wins all the matches, but doesn’t get the title shot. Bayley asks why she’s facing Alexa instead of Nikki. Nikki says she doesn’t know, but wants a match right now. Bayley accepts.

Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross : Bayley hits a dropkick at the bell, covering for 2. She follows with strikes, and Nikki powders. Back in and Nikki lays in strikes, but Bayley cuts her off with a back elbow for 2. Bayley grounds the action, but Nikki hits a jawbreaker. Bayley fires back, but Nikki locks on a sleeper and dumps Bayley. Quickly back in and Nikki follows with a high cross for 2.Clotheslines follow, and the bulldog connects for Nikki. The purge is countered, and Bayley hits Bayley to belly for the win. Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross @ 2:58 via pin [NR] This was solid for the time given, but will be more interested in the follow up with the Nikki/Alexa dynamic, and am not a fan of giving Bayley her win back right away.

– We get an Ali video package; he fights for change and will make changes when he becomes WWE champion.

Kofi & Joe Go Face to Face : We get footage of the Joe vs. Kofi feud. Joe and Kofi arrive. Kayla is there to interview them, but Joe cuts her off and suggests she leaves. Joe tells Kofi that he just did an act of generosity, something Kofi receives a lot, as New Day is always giving Kofi opportunities. Joe recognizes the hustle, knowing Kofi acts the nice guy, but he knows the truth. Kofi is using the people, and Woods will be his hype man and maybe butler for years to come. Kofi says he won the title and retained it by himself, and will beat Joe by himself at Extreme Rules. Kofi asks what he has done besides losing the US Title. Kofi feels bad for him and asks what happened to the old Joe, because now we have a Joe hiding and sneak attacking people. “Your ass is too big to play hide and seek.” Joe says Kofi always has a joke, is ready to roll out his family wearing his new shirts for the mindless idiots that think Kofi cares about them. Kofi knew the family attack was coming and calls Joe jealous. Kofi says Joe will never have a Mania moment to share with his kids like he did. Joe says people live in ignorance and will prove what Kofi really is. Joe wants a handshake, and deserves it since Joe has repeatedly put his ass to sleep. And if he does, Joe promises the safety of those Kofi cares about heading into the PPV. Joe talks trash so Kofi shoots him the middle finger and hits trouble in paradise. This was a really good segment, with Kofi showing great fire and Joe continuing to be one of the best if not the best promos in the company.

– Heavy Machinery comments on facing Dolph & Kevin tonight. It’s their big chance, but they are a team and have their opponents scouted. Kevin & Dolph will implode, and they will go onto win the titles at Extreme Rules.

– Commentary talks about the Braun & Lashley angle from Raw. Lashley posted a video on Twitter, claiming that Braun got he deserved because that wasn’t wrestling. He could have been electrocuted or worse, but Braun is paying for it as he should. The next time they meet, he’ll send Braun to the morgue.

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews : No entrance for either guy. They brawl at the bell, Andrade hits double knees and covers for 2. Crews battles back, and dumps Andrade. He follows with the apron moonsault. Back in and he covers for 2. Back to the floor and they trade strikes and then roll back in. Crews hits a slam and senton atomico for 2. Andrade quickly knees him to the floor, lays in chops and they then trade rights. Back in and Andrade follows with strikes in the corner, but misses the double knees. Crew follows with a flurry of kicks, clotheslines, and an enziguri. Andrade firs back, but Crews cuts him off and hits the press slam, standing moonsault, and that gets 2. Andrade fights off the Apollo bomb and hits the back elbow. Crews catches the plancha and slams Andrade off the apron but Vega follows with an apron RANA on Crews. Back in and the hammerlock DDT connects for the win. Andrade defeated Apollo Crews @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid back and forth match with the right guy winning.

– Kevin & Dolph argue and then admit that they haven’t been big successes on their own since coming back and agree to be professional and win tonight.

– Aleister Black comments on the knock at his door last week, and says when he opened it, there was no one there. He applauds the knocker, because they are now battling on a spiritual plane. He wants him to show up at Extreme Rules so that they can fight. If you are man enough to knock at his door, that’s the person man enough to pick a fight with him.

Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon : Sonya is at ringside, she beat Moon last week with Rose’s help. Sonya distracts Moon, but Moon fires back on Rose but Rose cuts her off a with a suplex and covers for 2. Rose lays the boots to her, and then whips her to the corner. The knee strike follows for 2. Rose grounds things, slaps her around but Moon battles back with a flying code breaker an eclipse for the win. Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose @ 2:20 via pin [NR] Moon gets some revenge as this feud will likely continue.

– Shelton Benjamin is asked about Kofi vs. Joe at Extreme Rules, looks around oddly, and smiles. Ok then.

– New Day is out with their special commentary table, while Bryan & Rowan are at the normal table.

Heavy Machinery vs. Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler : The winners get added to the Smackdown tag title match at Extreme Rules. Otis and Ziggler begin. Ziggler looks to ground the action, but fails. Otis then takes him down, and follows with a corner splash. Kevin pulls Ziggler to the floor as New Day attacks the champions on the floor. The champions fight back and Rowan claw slams Woods through the New Day announce table; engage contrived commercial break.

Post break and the match restarts. Kevin and Tucker are in and Tucker hits a dropkick for 2. Ziggler then low bridges him and Ziggler slams him to the barricade. Back in and Kevin hits a standing frog splash for 2. Double teams follow, as they isolate Tucker. Tucker battles back, but Kevin tags in and lays in chops in the corner. Tucker then cuts him off with a high cross. Tags to Ziggler and Otis, with Otis running wild. The spinning slam follows and then a fall away slam gets 2. Ziggler cuts him off with a DDT, tags in Kevin and he hits a superkick but gets dumped. Otis fights off Ziggler, and the caterpillar follows. Superkick by Kevin and Ziggler then accidentally superkicks Kevin, The compactor finishes it. Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler @ 5:50 via pin [**½] Following the horribly contrived commercial break, they made the most of their time and had a solid outing, with the expected and correct result. I just wish they’d do something of use with Owens.

– Kevin lays out Dolph with a stunner post match as the ref yells at him to look at the hard camera.

