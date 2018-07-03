Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.03.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– WWE US Title Match: Champion Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz @ 16:30 via pin [***]

– Asuka vs. James Ellsworth went to a double countout @ 1:58 [NR]

– Non-Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Aiden English @ 4:25 via submission [**]

– Becky Lynch defeated Peyton Royce @ 3:25 via submission [*¾]

– Team Hell No defeated The Usos @ 12:40 via pin [***]

TEAM HELL NO TALKS : Renee Young brings out Team Hell No. She talks about last week’s reunion, and Bryan says that sometimes they fight, sometimes they hug, but together, they are unstoppable. Kane says they have overcome the Shield, graduated from anger management with honors, and have been through hell, and are back and better than ever. Kane says he’s back because Bryan has a bit of a temper, and knew he’d get in trouble with the Bludgeons, but a demon has his back. Bryan says they will become the tag team champions. But admits that Kane has not always had his back, Kane says they have always been friends, but Bryan says Kane tried to end his career, Bryan remembers the numerous tombstones that took him out of action, but Kane says this is a fresh start. Bryan says Kane tried to abduct his wife. Kane says they have had their differences, and they argue and it breaks down into a NO & YES off. The Usos arrive now and they play nice, noting that Team Hell No has fired up the division. But they don’t think they deserve a tag title shot. Because this is the Uso penitentiary. They got a tag title shot for hugging, so they hug and now they want tag title shots. Bryan says if they want some, come and fight them right now. Kane says they will consider this and get back to them. Bryan says Kane thinks he’s the weak link. Paige arrives and makes the match for later tonight in the main event. If the Usos win, they will be added to the Extreme Rules tag title match. This was a solid and sometimes fun opening segment to set up tonight’s main event, with possible PPV ramifications.

– Jeff Hardy cuts a wacky promo about eagles and tonight’s US Title open challenge.

– Asuka is backstage, and says it doesn’t matter who she faces, because they all feel the pain. Ellsworth isn’t ready for Asuka.

WWE US Title Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz : Miz holds a recent win over Jeff. Miz attacks right away, taking Jeff down and laying the boots to him. Jeff fights back, heads up top but Miz cuts him off and follows. Jeff shoves him of and Miz rolls to the floor. We go screen in screen, Jeff follows to the floor and they gets cut off as Miz lays the boots to him. Back in and Miz works a sleeper, and then slams Jeff down. Jeff teases a twist of fate, but Miz powders. Jeff chases, Miz dumps him and follows. Jeff hits an apron clothesline and slams Miz off of the announce table. Back in and Jeff covers for 2. Miz follows with a knee strike. Back to full screen, and Jeff fights back, slamming Miz to the buckles to take control back. Miz cuts off the jawbreaker with a knee strike and the running kick gets 2. Miz looks to ground things, maintaining control. Jeff starts to fire up with strikes, and hits a running forearm and atomic drop, leg drop to the balls, and the basement dropkick all connect for 2. Miz gets dumped to the floor, Jeff hits a sliding dropkick and then misses an attack as Miz sidesteps him and Jeff crashes into the barricade. Post break, and they work into a double down. Miz now follows with rights and they trade. Jeff starts to fire up, counters the finale but Miz counters the corner dropkick. They work into counters and Jeff gets a cradle for 2. Miz fights into a DDT and covers for 2. Miz follows with a corner clothesline, heads up top and misses Jeff, allowing Jeff to hit whisper in the wind for 2. Miz counters twist of fate into a roll up with the ropes for 2, but the ref catches him. Miz argues with the ref, twist of fate, swanton, and that’s that. Champion Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz @ 16:30 via pin [***] This was a good, back and forth opening match. I liked their previous match better, but this was good stuff.

– James Ellsworth comments on tonight’s match with Asuka, proclaiming the superiority of men.

– The New Day will have a pancake eating contest. The useless Byron Saxton hosts the segment. They start to eat, but Sanity arrives, obviously pissed that they lost last week. They beat the shit out of New Day as Dain works over Big E on the floor. He then takes out Kofi and back in the ring, they put Woods through the table. Well, that segment ended up being way better than I thought it would be; a nice rebound angle for Sanity. This should lead to a trios match, possibly as soon as next week.

Asuka vs. James Ellsworth : Carmella is out now and joins commentary as Ellsworth does some warm-ups. Ellsworth runs right away and Carmella yells at him. back in and Asuka lays in kicks as Ellsworth powders again. Ellsworth looks to get serious, but walks into more ass kicking from Asuka. She hits an airplane spin and she then slaps the shit out of him and Ellsworth powders again. Asuka chases, Ellsworth into the crowd. This leads to a countout. Asuka vs. James Ellsworth went to a double countout @ 1:58 [NR] Not nearly enough of Asuka kicking the shit out of Ellsworth. Carmella got one up on Asuka once again, but it felt really flat to me.

– Asuka chases him back ringside and that allows Carmella to cut off and attack Asuka.

– Bryan meets with Kane and wants an apology for various chokeslams, dating back to 2012 and other assorted mean things Kane did. Kane apologizes for everything. Kane says he loves him like a brother, and Bryan reminds him that he set his brother on fire. Kane apologizes again and reminds Bryan that when they are on the same page that they are unstoppable. Everything seems good again with the guys.

– Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura has been added to WWE Extreme Rules.

– Styles heads to the ring for mixed chants of “AJ Styles/Rusev Day.” He says once again he’ll face a man bigger and stringer than him at Extreme Rules, but what else is new. He hypes his match with Rusev, and reminds us that this is the house he built. Rusev & English arrive. Rusev says he’s a new Rusev, one that Styles has never faced. He’s challenging for the title on Rusev day and will win. Rusev says he will evict Styles from his house and take his championship.

Non-Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Aiden English : Rusev distracts Styles, allowing English to attack We go screen in screen, as English is in control and working over Styles in the corner. Styles tries to fight back, but English cuts him off with a neck breaker. He starts attacking the back of Styles. Back to full screen, Styles starts firing back but English hits a flatliner for 2. Styles now connects with strikes, kicks, and clotheslines and is now putting offense together. The ushigoroshi follows and then gets the calf crusher and English taps. WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Aiden English @ 4:25 via submission [**] The match was ok, but the overall package was pretty solid with English trying to wear down Styles and then Rusev getting one up on the champion ahead of his title match. It was simple and made sense.

– Post match, Rusev posts Styles and locks on the accolade before standing tall over the champion.

– Peyton Royce plans to expose Becky Lynch as nothing more than a sidekick tonight.

– Carmella is angry with Ellsworth. Paige arrives and books an Ellsworth vs. Asuka rematch for next week, and the women will be lumberjills for the match.

Becky Lynch vs. Peyton Royce : Royce attacks right away. Lynch cuts her off until Kay distracts her. Lynch up top, Kay distracts her again and Royce hits a DVD and covers for 2. Royce lays the boots to her, and then locks on an abdominal stretch. She then chokes out Lynch in the ropes. Royce grounds things, but Lynch fires back and then hits an XPLODER. Lynch picks up the pace, but Royce cuts her off with a running knee strike. Lynch quickly counters into disarmher to pick up another win. Becky Lynch defeated Peyton Royce @ 3:25 via submission [*¾] This wasn’t bad, just extremely rushed, but it’s nice to see Becky win again. Who kidnapped Road Dogg?

– Nakamura makes fun of Jeff Hardy and promises to take his title at Extreme Rules.

Team Hell No vs. The Usos : If the Usos win, they get into the tag title match at Extreme Rules. Bryan and allegedly Jimmy to begin. Jimmy takes early control until Bryan trips him up and works a Romero special and tags in Kane. Kane then lays the boots to Jimmy, and Bryan tags back in and hits the dropkick, but Jey tags in and as does Kane. Kane misses an elbow drop, looks for chokeslams and instead dumps the Usos. They pull him to the floor and cut off Bryan. The Usos then hit suicide dives on Kane. Post break, and Bryan is battling back and fired up. Corner dropkicks follow as well as kicks. They work up top and Bryan hits the RANA. He now lays in YES kicks and maintains control. Bryan gets cut off and knocked to the floor. Jey now tags in and works over Bryan on the floor. Back in and the slam follows. Jimmy tags back in as the Usos continue to isolate Bryan. Bryan tries to fight back; Jey works a sleeper and slams Bryan down. The Usos continue with double teams, and we work into a double down. We get tags and Kane strolls mildly with strikes and clotheslines. The side slam gets 2. Kane is dumped to the floor, catches a suicide dive and cuts off another. Back in and Kane sets for a chokeslam, countered and the Usos throw a superkick party to both and cover Kane for 2. The Usos head up top and Kane counters the double uce and hand Bryan battle back, Busaiku knee and chokeslam finish things. Team Hell No defeated The Usos @ 12:40 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, with Bryan & The Usos working very well together as Team Hell No picking up a big win ahead of challenging for the tag titles.

– Post match, the Bludgeons arrive and stare down with their challenges.

– End Scene.

