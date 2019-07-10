“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated IC Champion Finn Balor @ 9:05 via pin [***]

– Nikki Cross defeated Carmella @ 3:15 via pin [*¾]

– Otis defeated Daniel Bryan & Xavier Woods @ 8:50 via pin [***]

– Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 8:55 via pin [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Dolph Ziggler arrived earlier today and commented on Kevin Owens, calling him a worthless tub. He claims he’s the man around here and has carried WWE for 10-years. Owens arrives and interrupts, they argue and then brawl. Shane arrives and kicks out Owens, apparently canceling the scheduled match for tonight. In the building, Shane says the match is canceled, and he needs to protect stars and they need to take care of things in the ring.

– Kevin arrives in the arena and says he told the truth about Dolph and will now tell the truth about Shane. The McMahons clamed they’d listen to the fans, but all that happened is Shane getting more power and TV time and nobody wanted that Shane cuts his mic so he gets another. Kevin says Shane insults the entire roster with his shtick. Everyone hates Shane. Kevin rants as about Crews, Asuka, Buddy Murphy and others missing out due to Shane and security takes out Kevin.

– A parking lot brawl and a wrestler shooting, the Bischoff influence is here.

IC Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura : They lock up and Nakamura follows with elbow strikes. Balor counters back with a basement dropkick, but Nakamura fires back with kicks. He chokes out Balor in the ropes, and then works a cravat. Nakamura follows with kicks, grounding Balor. Nakamura starts throwing knee strikes, and covers for 2. He grounds the action, but Balor fires back but runs into a knee strike. The gourd buster follows, and then knee strikes and the cover for 2. Nakamura keeps things grounded, working a headlock. Balor tries to fight to his feet, fires back with kicks and forearms. The standing double stomp follows, hits the final cut for 2. Nakamura counters sling blade, follows with kicks and the sliding German. He sets for Kinshasa, but Balor hits sling blade, heads up top and Nakamura cuts him off. He lays in knee strikes, and hits one off the ropes, sending Balor to the floor. Nakamura then posts him and then again. Back in and Nakamura dumps him again and follows with Kinshasa on the floor. Nakamura rolls back in and Balor back in, runs into kicks and back to he floor as Nakamura slams him to the steps. Knee strikes follow, and back in, Kinshasa finishes Balor. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated IC Champion Finn Balor @ 9:05 via pin [***] This was a good match and outing from Nakamura, likely setting up an IC Title match at Extreme Rules.

– Shane & Drew talk, Elias stands there as they talk about Sunday’s tag match with Taker & Reigns. Dolph arrives and is pissed that his main event was canceled. Shane then books Dolph vs. Reigns in tonight’s main event.

– We get a hype video for Sunday’s Kofi vs. Joe match. Joe then says last week, he showed Kofi compassion, but Kofi denied this. Kofi is what he said he was, and at Extreme Rules, he will tear away all the lies, beat him down and put him to sleep. He will take back everything Kofi has taken, including the WWE Title.

Smackdown Women’s Title Match Contract Signing : Kayla brings out Nikki Cross and then Bayley, no Bliss tonight. Bayley says she’s just here to sign, but is disappointed that Bliss isn’t here. Bayley says that she and Nikki are alike, and Bayley had to learn hard lessons and win on her own. Nikki claims Bliss has been right about Bayley, but Bayley asks if Nikki is ok with helping Bliss win. On Sunday, Bayley knows the odds are against her, but will bring the fight. And what will happen when Bliss loses and blames Nikki? Nikki says all of Bayley’s friends abandoned her, and says that when they win on Sunday, she and Bliss will be co-champions. They sign the contract.

– They hype Saturday’s EVOLVE event on the WWE Network.

Nikki Cross vs. Carmella : Nikki attacks at the bell and takes control. The dropkick follows for 2. Nikki slams Carmella’s head off the mat a few times, and follows with a suplex for 2. Nikki locks on a modified cross face, and then a half nelson. Carmella escapes, follows with strikes, and gets cut of with a clothesline. Carmella slaps her back, but Nikki pummels her with strikes, but Carmella counters back and takes control. The broncobuster follows, but Nikki then cradles her for 2. The purge finishes it. Nikki Cross defeated Carmella @ 3:15 via pin [*¾] This was ok with the right person winning.

– The Kabuki Warriors defeated The IIconics in Japan to earn a future title shot. They all meet up backstage, and Paige says they want the match tonight. The IIconics try to refuse, but Paige isn’t buying their bullshit. She calls them overrated and underwhelming clowns. Paige warns them that the match is coming.

– Reigns is interviewed backstage. He talks about tonight’s main event, and says Dolph isn’t ready for him tonight and on Sunday, he and the dead man will do their thing.

Tag Team Summit : New Day arrives and Woods says he has a match tonight, but on Sunday they challenge for the tag team titles. Big E jokes about three-ways, touching tips, and they will become the new tag team champions. Bryan & Rowan arrive and Bryan says the fans should be booing the New Day, because they come out here making jokes and not taking things seriously. Woods says Bryan talks too much without saying anything and wants to hear Rowan speak. Woods says Rowan took orders from Bray, Harper, and now Bryan and are confused as to who his daddy is. Bryan puts them over as great athletes and guys that have had great matches, but are still a mid-card comedy act. He insults Heavy Machinery, who now arrive. Tucker mocks Bryan and says that they took the champions to their limits. They showed them what they are all about and they got back to work and earned another chance at the titles. Otis says they are blue collar solid. Tucker says that they can over come, and New Day will have to put their 6th reign on hold. Otis says that tonight, he has a match and he’s coming.

Daniel Bryan vs. Otis vs. Xavier Woods : Bryan powders to begin. Otis and Woods lock up and Woods picks up the pace until Otis mows him down. Bryan attacks, but gets tossed to the floor. Woods looks for a suplex, but Bryan is backing and helps Woods until Otis suplexes them both. Otis works over Woods, slams Bryan down and Rowan cuts off Otis as Big E & Tucker join in and they brawl. They knock Rowan over the announce table, and Big E & Tucker get tossed to the back. Back to action and Bryan beats down Woods on the floor. Back in and he follows with uppercuts on Otis. Otis fights back, Woods back in and takes Otis to the floor. Otis catches the plancha but Woods escapes and dropkicks him to the apron. Knee strike by Bryan and Woods then slams him to the barricade. Back in and Woods hits a missile dropkick for 2. Bryan fires back, and locks on the LeBell lock. Otis makes the save, Bryan lays in kicks and Otis absorbs them and then catches Bryan with a spinning slam. Woods hits him with an enziguri but Otis hits an overhead suplex. He takes Bryan down, and the caterpillar connects. Bryan then rolls to the apron, stuns him off the ropes, but Woods then hits a gut buster on Bryan. Otis hits the pop up slam on Woods for the win, Otis defeated Daniel Bryan & Xavier Woods @ 8:50 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little match, and served as a good go-home angle for Sunday’s tag title match

– We get highlights of Owens’ issues with Shane and the brawl with Ziggler that kicked off the show.

– Mandy & Sonya harass Ember Moon in catering. They argue, Moon reminds Mandy that she beat her ass last week, and Mandy challenges her to find a partner for a tag match next week. Moon agrees.

We get an Ali video package. Evil only wins when the good does nothing, he’ll fight it all. He saw evil as a cop, evil everywhere, but no monster of evil or giant can beat him. Remember, evil only wins when you don’t fight.

Who Knocked on Aleister Black’s Door? : Black is in his creepy room backstage, and is asked about Extreme Rules. His opponent will not identify himself at this time, and Black laughs. Black doesn’t care who it is, because at Extreme Rules… his opponent walks in and around a chair, and it’s Cesaro. He knocked at his door and he’s here to pick a fight. Black likes this and says on Sunday, he will fight him.

– Shelton is interviewed, but again, just looks off into nothingness and says “well,” and then smiles.

– Paul Heyman arrives and walks off as Kayla interviews Kofi. Kofi talks about Sunday’s match, he isn’t worried about Joe because he knows who he is. But last week, he got into Joe’s head, and laid him out with trouble in paradise. He knows he’s dangerous, and beating Joe will make him a great champion.

Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler : Of course, Shane arrives and is followed by Drew & Elias. Shane demands his special ring announcement. They lock up and work to the ropes. Reigns backs of, they push and shove and Reigns hits a head butt. He then slams him to the buckles, but Dolph fires back and follows with a dropkick. The elbow drop follows for 2. Dolph follows with strikes, the corner splash and then gets cut off with a big right by Reigns. Reigns to the floor and hits the drive by on Dolph. Drew & Elias distract and then post Reigns. Reigns slams him to the barricade, back in and covers for 2. Dolph grounds the action, and again covers for 2. Reigns fights to his feet, hits a Samoan drop and follows with clotheslines. The big boot connects and Reigns then takes out Elias, but Dolph hits zigzag for 2. Dolph eats a superman punch on the superkick attempt and Reigns covers for 2. Drew pulls Dolph to he floor, so Reigns hits the Big Dawg dive. Sane distracts Reigns, but Owens runs in and his the stunner and then retreats. Reigns hits the spear for the win. Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 8:55 via pin [**¾] The match was pretty good, but no one bought Dolph winning and only really got into the shenanigans, especially Owens laying out Shane.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 34. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will breakdown and review the NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas & Impact Slammiversary 2019 events, plus talk about MLW heading to PPV. The show is approximately 111-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas Review: 10:50

* Impact Slammiversary 2019 Review: 48:15

* MLW is Heading to PPV: 1:29:39 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

