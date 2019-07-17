“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Aleister Black defeated Cesaro @ 6:25 via pin [***]

– Charlotte defeated Liv Morgan @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Ember Moon & Bayley defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville @ 1:35 via pin [NR]

– Elias, Samoa Joe, & Randy Orton defeated The New Day @ 9:25 via pin [***]

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: The Kabuki Warriors defeated Champions The IIconics @ 1:35 via countout [NR]

– Apollo Crews defeated Andrade @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– Dolph Ziggler defeated Kevin Owens @ 6:30 via countout [**½]

– We get highlights of Owens’ babyface turn last week.

– Shane has security ready to deal with Owens tonight, and confronts him backstage. Shane reminds him that he’s the boss and will not allow him in him meeting and gives him the night off.

Shane’s Town Hall Meeting : Shane gets his introduction, and then says Owens has the night off and is banned from the building. He will hear out the roster tonight, and Reigns speaks first. He says Shane doesn’t get it because no one respects Shane. He then tells him to kiss his ass. Shane says that wasn’t respectful and will fine him. Charlotte is next and says she can’t believe what Reigns said and thanks Shane. She’s sick that Owens took advantage of him and Liv calls her fake and asks if any thing is real about her. Charlotte questions if she works here and Shane cuts them off. Shane asks Buddy Murphy to speak and Buddy can fight his own battles and doesn’t need Owens, Shane likes him. Crews then says everyone agrees with Owens, but Vega interrupts and says he’s kissing ass. She tells him to prove himself against Andrade tonight. Elias arrives and gets cut off by Big E, who calls him a jackass. Kofi says he doesn’t like Owens, but admits he had good points. Kofi says the people need opportunities, but Shane cuts his mic. Shane says this went well and ends the meeting. Cesaro arrives and says he’s here to challenge Black to a rematch. Shane agrees. Owens arrives, stunner (which Shane took badly), and stands tall as he mockingly dances over Shane’s corpse. Outside of Owens laying out Shane, this was a whole lot of nothing but at least it built to Shane vs. Owens, although I’m not exactly excited for that.

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro : black attacks with strikes, but Cesaro fires back with uppercuts until Black follows with knee strikes and takes a seat. Cesaro back in and is met with kicks. Black fires away at him, but Cesaro dumps him to the floor. Back in and he follows with knee strikes and uppercuts, covering for 2. He grounds the action, but Black fights back and hits meteora. He lays in strikes, but Cesaro cuts him off with a pop up uppercut for 2. He follows with uppercuts and grounds things. Black fights to his feet but Cesaro locks on a sleeper. He grounds Black, but Black escapes and follows with elbows. The sliding knee strike follows, and the springboard moonsault press follows for 2. Cesaro follows with uppercuts, a big boot and the cover gets 2. The crossface follows, but Black escapes, and Cesaro gets posted. Knee strike, black mass, finish. Aleister Black defeated Cesaro @ 6:25 via pin [***] This was short, but good with the right man winning and Black maintaining momentum.

– Ziggler wants to face Owens in the main event tonight and Shane agrees.

– Commentary hypes Daniel Bryan’s announcement.

Charlotte vs. Liv Morgan : They lock up and Charlotte shoves her down. Liv then fires back with strikes, hits a dropkick and poses. Charlotte cuts her of with a back elbow and chokes her out in the ropes. She follows with chops, but Liv counters back with an enziguri. The double stomp follows and the cover gets 2. Charlotte counters the RANA with a powerbomb, and the figure eight finishes it. Charlotte defeated Liv Morgan @ 2:20 via submission [NR] The expected result, it was ok.

– Liv promise when she comes back, she’ll be real.

– Dolph calls Owens.

Ember Moon & Bayley vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville : Mandy and Sonya attack right away, and isolate Bayley. Knee strike by Mandy and one from Sonya gets 2. Mandy grounds the action, but Bayley battles back and tags in Moon. Moon hits a dropkick, knee strikes, and an enziguri. The clothesline connects, Bayley to belly and the eclipse finishes it. Ember Moon & Bayley defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville @ 1:35 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Bayley wants to elevate the division and says that she wants to face Moon next. Moon agrees.

– Nakamura is backstage and says that he’s free to reign down CHOAS on Smackdown. Ali appears and congratulates him. Hmmmmmm.

New Day Talks : New Day arrives and they are a happy bunch. Kofi starts us off and says your boys are here. Woods says you can call Kofi Simon Phoenix because he’s a demolition man and WWE Champion. Kofi praises the new tag team champions and they dance. They found the gold at the end of the rainbow. Big E mocks Bryan’s upcoming announcement and accept the rematch for the tag titles. Bryan & Rowan arrive, and then leave. Nope, they come back and then leave again. Nope, they are back and Bryan drops the mic and leaves again. Samoa Joe arrives and says he’s in the mood for a championship opportunity. He wants a rematch with Kofi tonight. Elias arrives and says Joe had his chance, and claims he’s ready for a WWE Tile match. Randy Orton then arrives and of course, he wants a shot. Elias says that they can take on New Day tonight. New Day accepts. Orton says, “nah, I’m good” and leaves. Kofi mocks him for this and says he’s gone limp. It’s on now.

Elias, Samoa Joe, & Randy Orton vs. The New Day : Elias and Kofi begin with Kofi taking control and covering for 2. Joe tags in and lays in jabs on Kofi, whips him to he buckles, but Kofi hits the running knees for 2. Woods tags in and double teams follow on Joe. Big E then hits the running splash for 2. Joe fires back with head butts and jabs, but Elias tags in and Big E takes control back. Woods tags back in and they double team Elias. Woods hits the honor roll for 2. Orton pulls Woods down by his hair and Elias follows with strikes. The running back elbow follows for 2. He dumps Woods and Orton suplexes him onto the announce table. Back in and Orton covers for 2. Elias tags in and grounds the action. Joe takes out Big E on the floor, Elias takes Woods up top and Woods fights him off and follows wit a missile dropkick. Tag to Kofi and Orton joins him. Kofi runs wild, hits the boom drop and sets for trouble in paradise, they work into counters, and Kofi hits the high cross for 2 as it breaks down. Joe gets dumped, Woods follows with a tope con hello, but Joe fights back and choke shim out on the floor as Elias takes out Big E. Trouble in paradise on Elias, RKO on Kofi and that’s that. Elias, Samoa Joe, & Randy Orton defeated The New Day @ 9:25 via pin [***] This was a good and fun trios tag positioning Orton as Kofi’s Summerslam challenger.

– Carmella searches for Truth backstage and he’s hiding in a washing machine. He got stuck and Carmella frees him, and then proposes he wear a costume to hide at Comic-Con. Truth says not to call him a con because he did his time.

Champions The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors : Paige is at ringside. No entrance for the challengers. Royce and Sane begin, with Royce slapping her. Sane slaps her back and then hits a head scissors. Asuka in with a code breaker, double teams follow but the champions cut of Asuka, covering for 2. Asuka fires back with kicks, Kay powders, and the champions take the countout and retain. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Champions The IIconics @ 1:35 via countout [NR] Smart heel work, but lame because we desperately needed new champions.

– Post match, the Kabuki Warriors attack and lay out Royce with the insane elbow drop.

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews : Vega is at ringside. Andrade attacks before the bell and kicks the shit out of Crews. The bell rings, they trade strikes and Andrade then pummels him on the ground. Back elbow by Andrade and the double knees on the corner connect. The cover gets 1 as Crews counters into a cradle and wins. Apollo Crews defeated Andrade @ 1:00 via pin [NR] This feud must continue.

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler : They tease the Extreme Rules finish, Ziggler powders and Kevin follow with a dive. Back in and the swanton eats knees, fameasser by Ziggler and that gets 2. Ziggler follows with elbow drops, covering for 2. He grounds the action, and then hits a neck breaker for 2. Ziggler keeps things grounded. But Kevin fires up and fires back, but misses a charge. Ziggler hits the corner splash and follows with a DDT for 2. He then misses a corner charge; superkick by Kevin and the swanton follows for 2. Shane, Drew, and various geeks arrive. This allows for a distraction and zigzag for 2. Ziggler posts Kevin, slaps him around and follows with strikes. Ziggler posts him again, and sets for a superkick but Kevin counters into a stunner for 2 as Shane breaks it up, Stunner to Shane and Kevin runs away from the geeks. Dolph Ziggler defeated Kevin Owens @ 6:30 via countout [**½] This was solid, and continued the build to Shane vs. Owens at Summerslam.

– Shane promises to make Owens pay for this.

