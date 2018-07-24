Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.24.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Andrade Almas defeated Rusev @ 9:10 via pin [**¾]

– Samoa Joe defeated R-Truth @ 0:55 via submission [NR]

– Asuka defeated Billie Kay @ 1:45 via pin [NR]

– Becky Gets a Title Shot if She Wins: Becky Lynch defeated Champion Carmella @ 7:05 via submission [**¾]

– Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Match: The New Day defeated Sanity @ 7:30 via pin [**½]

– A limo arrives, and it’s Miz, Maryse, and their baby girl.

Randy Orton Talks : Before Orton talks, we get highlights of last week’s ass-kicking and ear ripping of Jeff Hardy. He’s heard all of the theories as to why he attacked Jeff and even drops the one-off Smackdown top 10. He did what he did because of the fans. He busted his ass for 16-years, he’s the one constant in WWE, everyone eats at the table he set and gets no respect. Why is that? Is it because he doesn’t act like an idiot like Jeff or change his merch like Cena, or because he’s not an indie darling or stole a hand gesture? He learned from the best and paid his dues in front of millions. He started as a legend killer, but the true legend killers are the fans. He won’t let them win because he’s a real legend and will destroy all who they love, and started with Jeff. And when he’s done, Jeff will not return, he will end his career. He can’t wait to write Jeff’s final chapter. Call him what you want, but just make sure you remember RKO. He leaves. I like disgruntled veteran Randall, this was short, simple, and good.

– We get a recap of last night’s women’s PPV announcement.

Rusev vs. Andrade Almas : Vega & Lana are at ringside. They lock up and Rusev overpowers Almas but Almas goes tranquilo. To the floor they go, back in and Rusev hits a clothesline. Rusev & Lana pose. We go screen in screen and Almas powders. Back in and Rusev maintains control until Almas moves and Rusev posts himself. He now applies the hanging arm bar, and then lays the boots to Rusev. Almas continues to attack the arm, and Rusev spills to the floor. Back in and Almas lays in rights and is back to attacking the arm. He grounds Rusev, and then hits the inverted tornado DDT, and goes back to the arm. Back to full screen, and Rusev fights to his feet. Rusev fires up and escapes, lays in rights, and Rusev now lays in kicks to take control. The spin kick follows. Rusev hits knee strikes and a pop up kick for 2. Almas avoids the machka kick, lays in chops, but Rusev is pissed and they trade strikes. Machka kick by Rusev and both men are down. The crowd loves Rusev, Lana & Vega argue and now they brawl on the floor. English arrives and Vega runs him into Lana. Shades of Savage & Hogan. Almas now hits the hammerlock DDT off the distraction and picks up the win. Andrade Almas defeated Rusev @ 9:10 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with Almas getting a win he needed, and seemingly setting up Rusev vs. English. Good stuff overall. I’d love to see Rusev & Almas get a solid 15 on PPV down the line. Lots of potential there.

– R-Truth will be dying at the hands of Samoa Joe tonight.

– Lana and English argue backstage until Rusev breaks it up. He teases that maybe neither of them are good for him.

Samoa Joe vs. R-Truth : Truth is 46 and is in great shape, he’ll look good in photos at his funeral when Joe is done with him. Joe attacks at the bell, but Truth fires up and gets to run wild for a bit. Joe quickly cuts him off, and chokes him out. Samoa Joe defeated R-Truth @ 0:55 via submission [NR] This was exactly what it needed to be.

– Asuka is excited about the women’s PPV, and will kill Billie Kay tonight.

Asuka vs. Billie Kay : Royce is out with Kay. Kay attacks, takes early control and monologues. Asuka gets pissed and hits a dropkick; pop up knee, and shining wizard for 2. Royce tries to help, fails, and Asuka lays in kicks and Kay is dead. Asuka defeated Billie Kay @ 1:45 via pin [NR] Asuka picks up a much needed rehab win after her horrible program with Carmella.

– Nakamura sends a warning to Jeff Hardy.

– Miz & family take photos backstage.

AJ Styles’ Summerslam Opponent Revealed : Paige arrives and she’s here to reveal the challenger for AJ Styles at Summerslam. She praises the Smackdown women and hypes the Evolution PPV. She brings out Styles. The crowd loves him and Styles thanks them for the warm reaction. Styles says he’s a husband and father, and hypes the Evolution PPV. It made him think of his daughter and that she can do anything in life. He’s proud to work for WWE, and is proud to defend the most prestigious title in the world at Summerslam. He signs his contract without knowing who his opponent is. His opponent is… James Ellsworth arrives. He introduces himself and says he’s here because he wants the title. He beat Styles three times in the past, and the 4th time is the charm. Styles says nope. Ellsworth says he’ll make it quick. Paige tells him to fuck off with his bullshit, and calls him a joke. He runs down Paige, so Paige fires him. Security carries him off, and removes him from the building. Paige kicks him in the ass on the way out but Joe arrives and chokes out Styles. He then signs the contract, claiming his title shot. Ellsworth is gone and we’re getting AJ vs. Joe, I am good with all of this.

– Joe walks backstage and meets with Paige. She isn’t happy about how he signed the deal, but Joe says what he did was phenomenal. Carmella arrives and complains about Ellsworth being fired. Paige tells her since she’s money to go and buy a new boyfriend. Carmella says she’ll beat Becky right now.

Becky Gets a Title Shot if She Wins: Champion Carmella vs. Becky Lynch : Lynch immediately looks for a submission, but Carmella makes the ropes. Carmella lays in strikes and takes Lynch down. Lynch fires up and Carmella powders and Lynch follows and attacks. Carmella cuts her off, slamming her to the barricade. We go screen in screen, Carmella looks for a countout. Lynch beats the count and Carmella keeps control, laying in elbows and grounding the action. Lynch looks to fire up and fight back, but Carmella cuts her off. Back full screen, and Carmella is yelling a lot. Lynch cuts her off with a leg lariat, they trade strikes and Lynch follows with clotheslines. Carmella now hits a flatliner for 2. Carmella to the ropes, Lynch counters and hits an XPLODER. She follows with rights and heads up top but gets crotched. Carmella hits a head scissors and that gets 2. Carmella gets a roll up and the ropes, but Lynch kicks out. Lynch counters back hits an enziguri, and heads up top and misses the leg drop, and Carmella hits the superkick and covers for 2. Lynch gets disarmher and Carmella taps. Becky Lynch defeated Champion Carmella @ 7:05 via submission [**¾] Carmella lost Ellsworth and cheated as much as she could, but the babyface continued her winning ways to lock in the Summerslam title shot. This was pretty good overall, and nice to see Carmella actually try and have a regular match instead of what we’ve been getting from her.

– The Bludgeon Brothers promise to bludgeon the winners of the tournament at Summerslam.

Smackdown Tag Tournament Match: The New Day (Big E & Woods) vs. Sanity (Wolfe & Dain) : The winners of the four-team tournament face the Bludgeon Brothers for the titles at Summerslam. The Usos face the Bar next week. Woods and Wolfe to start off. They work into some back and forth and Woods hits a rolling elbow for 2. Young distracts Woods, allowing Wolfe to hit a German. Dain tags in and lays in strikes on Woods. The slam and big lad senton connects. Post break, and Woods fights off the superplex, and hits a missile dropkick on Dain. Tags to Wolfe & Big E, Big E in and starts suplexing Wolfe around the ring. Young distracts him, but Woods & Kofi fight off he and Dain. New Day hits midnight hour and picks up the win. The New Day defeated Sanity @ 7:30 via pin [**½] What we got was solid, gutted a bit by commercial and an overbooked ending.

– Post match, the Bar arrives, and miss being tag team champions. They plan to win the tournament and win the championships.

– Paige has hired a random luchadore (Sin Cara in a new mask?) to baby-sit Miz’s kid. He and Maryse refuse and opt to take her to the ring.

– Miz & Maryse arrive to hype their new show, which debuts next. Miz is carrying Monroe Sky in a Baby Bjorn… or is he? Fake baby alert. He runs down Team Hell no for being dead and praises his wife and daughter. Maryse says that the evolution really started with her, and hypes the new show. Miz puts over the show as something truly special and of course, puts himself and Maryse over huge. He then claims his daughter has done more than Daniel Bryan has accomplished. Miz claims the mention of Bryan has put Monroe Sky to sleep. They run a sneak peek of the show… which ends up being an embarrassment reel of Miz “Mistakes & career lows.” Oh that wacky Daniel Bryan strikes again. Bryan is backstage and says it looks great. He then says he wanted to air something different. Bryan now heads to the ring. Miz’s security tries to stop him, but Bryan kicks their asses. He politely undoes the ref velvet rope and Miz tosses the fake baby at him and attacks, laying him out with the skull-crushing finale. Miz says he knew this would happen, and the baby backstage was an actor. Miz reminds fans to tune into his show, next. Miz is such an egotistical asshole of huge proportions and that is a compliment. I am really looking forward to he and Bryan tearing it up.

– End Scene.

