Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KOTR Tournament Match: Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 9:10 via pin [***½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Bayley defeated Lacey Evans @ 14:20 via pin [*¾]

– Randy Orton defeated Big E @ 8:45 via pin [**½]

– KOTR Tournament Match: Chad Gable defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 3:45 via pin [**½]

– We open with a video recap of the Roman Reigns attempted murder saga and reveal of Derrick Fauxan last week.

– Roman Reigns walks and is asked about Bryan demanding an apology this week. He’s headed to the ring to talk.

– But first…

Kofi Kingston Speaks : Kofi arrives and says that Orton likes to call him stupid, but who got their ass knocked out last week? Orton took this to a personal level while Kofi just wanted to prove himself. Orton brought his family into it, tried to take out Woods, but the last thing we saw was Orton cowering away with fear in his eyes, because he saw the look in Kofi’s eyes. Kofi isn’t playing around and they run it back at Clash of Champions, and Kofi will prove himself again. Orton appears on the screen calling him stupid like 20 times. He’d love to show everyone how stupid Kofi is but he’ll wait until the PPV. He has a letter to share that he received; it says to stop hurting Kofi because Kofi’s a good man and not stupid. You are a mean man Orton, and it’s from Kofi’s son. Orton says it’s touching, and is in the same hotel as Kofi’s family, so he’ll go pay his son a visit. Kofi runs to the back and brawls with Orton until Orton DDTs him on the floor and calls him stupid. This was a solid opening segment to try and get heat on the feud following a disappointing first match.

– Big E checks on Kofi in the trainer’s room and will face Orton later tonight. Kofi will be ready for the PPV but Orton may not be.

KOTR Tournament Match: Ali vs. Buddy Murphy : They trade at the bell, Ali picks up the pace and hits a RANA. Murphy cuts him off with a V trigger for 2. He lays the boots to Ali, and follows with a backdrop. Murphy follows with kicks, again covering for 2. He lays in chops but Ali fires back until Murphy gets a sleeper. Ali fights and escapes, but gets decapitated with a lariat for 2. Ali counters back but gets mowed down with a back elbow as Murphy grounds things. Ali rushes him to the buckles, but Murphy quickly cuts him off by slamming him to the corner. Ali fires back with kicks, and a dropkick. He follows with kicks and a suicide dive. Elias watches on as Ali rolls Murphy back in and Murphy cuts off the x-factor and tosses him to the floor The tope follows, and back in, Murphy flies in, but Ali lands a superkick and the poison RANA by Ali follows for 2. Ali lays the boots to Murphy, heads up top and Murphy cuts him off with Cheeky nandos and follows with the powerbomb and kamigoye into a brainbuster for 2. They trade strikes, enziguri by Ali and the spiked DDT follows. Ali up top and the 450 finishes it. Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 9:10 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun match, even if the booking is questionable as they fail to follow up on Murphy beating Bryan last week.

– They shake hands post match.

RESPECT. Both Superstars put up an incredible fight, but it is @AliWWE who advances to the Quarterfinals of the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! #SDLive @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/EMeCQ7RHbJ — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2019

– Bayley meets with Ember Moon and they stay friendly, while Moon promises to win the next time. Moon runs down Charlotte by praising Bayley as Lacey Evans arrives. She says that Bayley is ruining the entire division, and claims to be the real face of the division.

– The Miz arrives and comments on the attack last week by Sami & Nakamura. He isn’t buying their alliance and calls Sami a clinger who can’t hack it in a WWE ring. He puts over Nakamura and then claims he made the IC Title relevant, and can do it again. He challenges Nakamura for a match at Clash of Champions. Sami arrives and finds this funny. He’s here to liberate Nakamura, and to make him better. He mocks Miz for continuing to associate himself with the IC Title while Nakamura is the champion, an artist, and the king of strong style, while Miz is the king of soft style. Sami is kind and respectful. Miz challenges him to get into the ring, but Sami refuses. Miz looks to attack and Nakamura attacks him from behind and beats him down while Sami does commentary on the house mic. Nakamura hits Kinshasa into the LED board as Sami celebrates. In the ring, Sami runs down Miz and has Nakamura hit another Kinshasa. I enjoyed that, Sami is a glorious and insufferable asshole as Nakamura’s mouthpiece.

– Elias plays his guitar as Kevin Owens arrives. Elias says he does what he wants and makes fun of Kevin for losing last week. Shane isn’t here tonight, so Kevin leaves.

Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans : Evans tries to attack, gets cut off and Bayley attacks with a Thesz press and strikes. She follows with an arm drag and grounds things. She works the arm, keeping things grounded. Evan counters back with a slam, and lays the boots to Bayley. Bayley fires back with knee strikes, to the floor and the clothesline follows. Charlotte arrives and distracts Bayley. Post break and Evans has control, grounding things. Bayley counters back and hits the high cross for 2. Evans grounds things again, attacking the arm of Bayley. Back in and Evans keeps attacking the arm. She lays the boots to her and the broncobuster follows for 2. Evans continues to slowly work the arm, and covers for 2. Bayley counters back with the dropkick for 2. Evans cuts her off, stomping on the arm but Bayley fires back and slams her to the buckles. She follows with strikes and clotheslines. The knee strike follows and then locks on an Indian deathlock until Evans makes the ropes. The stunner in the ropes follows but Evans attacks the arm and cuts her off. Evans to the ropes and hits the Mero-sault for 2. They brawl to he floor and Bayley follows with a suplex on the floor. They roll back in and Bayley cradles her for 2. They trade pin attempts, strikes by Bayley follow and the knee strike connects and Bayley to belly gets 2 as Evans makes the ropes. Evans fires back, but Bayley hits Bayley to belly. She heads up top and the elbow drop finishes it. Champion Bayley defeated Lacey Evans @ 14:20 via pin [*¾] This was really rough early on with Evans having issues with basic exchanges and positioning. It didn’t get much better from there as Evans worked a bland and lethargic heat where she appeared to have issues properly filling the time. The home stretch redeemed it a bit, but it was too long and too late for it to make a real difference; not good.

– Bryan & Rowan want an apology from Reigns tonight. They will not leave until they get it.

Randy Orton vs. Big E : Big E attacks with strikes, dumps Orton and then slams him to the steps on the floor. Big E tosses him over the commentary table but Orton pokes the eyes, but Big E dumps him over the barricade. Back in and Big E covers for 2. The abdominal stretch follows, and the back elbow follows for 2. Orton rakes the eyes, but Big E fires back with clotheslines and the apron splash misses as Big E spills to the floor. Orton follows him out and slams him off of the announce table. Orton works him over on the floor, but Big E fires back and he slams Orton off of the announce table. Back in and Orton follows with a dropkick for 2. He follows with stomps, but Big E cuts him off with suplexes. The belly-to-belly follows, and the Revival arrive and attack allowing Orton to hit an RKO for the win. Randy Orton defeated Big E @ 8:45 via pin [**½] This was solid and continued the Orton/Revival vs. New Day feuds.

– Post match they lay out Big E with the triple team RKO.

– Gable comments on tonight’s match with Shelton. Shelton can make all of the jokes he wants, because he will beat him tonight. Shelton arrives and calls him shorty, pretending he can’t see him.

– Elias arrives and sits in the throne, and proclaims that he will be king. He runs down the crowd as Owens arrives and attacks. He kicks his ass all the way to the ring and Owens hits the stunner to stand tall. Truth sneaks in but Maverick breaks up the pin and he pins Elias to win the title. Go consummate that marriage son.

KOTR Tournament Match: Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin : No entrance for poor Shelton as he gets the already in the ring treatment. Gable attacks at the bell but runs into a spinebuster for 2. He follows with a suplex, talks shit but Gable cradles him for 2. Shelton quickly cuts him off and covers for 2. Andrade watches on as Shelton maintains control, mocking Gable for being short. Gable fires back, hits the rolling Liger kick and then the rolling neck breaker. The snap German drops Shelton on his head but he pops up and hits a clothesline. Shelton follows with an ankle lock, Gable rolls out but Shelton counters the RANA and slams him into the barricade. They work up top and Gable knocks Shelton to the mat and then eats a knee strike but counters into a sunset flip for the win.Chad Gable defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 3:45 via pin [**½] This was solid, but criminally short; see you in six-months Shelton. On a more positive note, Gable vs. Andrade could be great if they get time.

The Roman Reigns Saga Continues : Reigns arrives and poses for the crowd. Bryan & Rowan appear on the screen and want their apology. Reigns asks the crowd if he should, and they say no. Reigns cues up some video and we see the first near death experience and see the Rowan in the background, so Bryan slaps around Rowan and calls him a liar. He tells Reigns he has been betrayed and hates liars. He had nothing to do with it. He heads to the ring and says someone else put Rowan up to this. Reigns spears Bryan, I guess he didn’t believe him. Yup.

