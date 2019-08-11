Csonka’s WWE Summerslam 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE Summerslam 2019 event, which is of course, the biggest party of the summer and will likely last for 7-hours to drive that point home. The show will feature Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan : If you’ve been reading by 205 Live reviews, this is a match I have been wanting for some time. Gulak is great and I love him as champion, while Lorcan has also been great and delivers when given the opportunity. They have history working against each other on the indies, and if given the time (which is the big thing here) they can most certainly deliver. So if they get the time, this can potentially be great, but I feel it’s too soon to end Gulak’s title run after such a long road to get there. I hope that they get the time to deliver like I know that they can, but I see Gulak retaining here. WINNER: Drew Gulak

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler : Goldberg is back to get some redemption for the Taker match at Sweet SaudiMania III, where he got concussed and the match fell to shit. Dollar Tree HBK will sell well, but he’s getting Goldberg’d back to the comedy circuit. WINNER: Goldberg

US Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet : I have really enjoyed a lot of the interactions and work from these two, and while the Extreme Rules match was really good, I think that they are obviously capable of much more. AJ’s an all-time great in the ring and Ricochet’s a really special kind of talent with more room to grow, but can just flat out go. I think that they get time, but they have to work the right kind of match and at a better pace than the last match while limiting the shenanigans. Hopefully the Good Brothers aren’t heavily involved, and that Ricochet has back up (unfortunately for Ricochet, not the Usos) to counteract them if they do. So hopefully it all comes together here, they get time, they have a bit better of a layout over last time, and it isn’t overbooked because if so it could rule. I think by hook or by crook, AJ retains as it feels too early to take the title off of him as the OC is just really getting rolling. WINNER: AJ Styles

Charlotte vs. Trish Stratus : On the July 23rd edition of Smackdown, Ember Moon defeated Charlotte in under a minute following a distraction from Bayley. The initial speculation/fear was that Charlotte would be shoehorned into the Smackdown women’s title match at Summerslam, but thankfully that speculation was ended later in the show. Charlotte cut a promo, enraged that she was being left off of the Summerslam card and promised to prove her greatness and that she was the true queen against someone greater than Ember Moon. And then news broke that Trish Stratus would be returning to face Charlotte at Summerslam. There aren’t a lot of actual dream matches in terms of WWE women to be had, but this one fits the bill. It’s so big that they really should have taken the opportunity to shoot the angle on the Raw Reunion show to maximize it in front of a bigger than usual audience. In many ways, this feels like Impact running Tessa vs. Gail, in that it’s the perceived best of this generation vs. the perceived best of a previous generation, just not built as well. Trish is obviously still in great shape and looked good at Evolution last year, but that was a tag match, so I am curious to see what she can bring in a long form singles match here; can she recapture some magic one last time?. While it’s in Toronto, which should ensure the crowd is into it a lot, the play here seems to be a big win for Charlotte. WWE is obviously hugely behind her with all of the title wins, the Mania main event and now this showcase match. I wouldn’t completely rule out a possible Trish win, but Charlotte should win here. WINNER: Charlotte

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt : This was a feud that just didn’t work for me back in 2017, and a large part of that was the fact that Wyatt was just completely stale as a character. Thankfully, he went away, got time to be reinvented, and got over with the Firefly Funhouse and new Fiend persona. The new Wyatt, I feel, has gotten over way better than I think anyone could have hoped, which is great. But now, Wyatt has to get in the ring and he just can’t be the same old Bray Wyatt when he does. He has to bring something new and fresh to the table in order for this to really succeed, and I hope that he does, because WWE needs to make more viable stars. Finn is always reliable for a good match, so Wyatt will have a good dance partner here. With Wyatt just re-debuting and Balor reportedly taking time off, the simplest booking here makes the most sense, and Wyatt should pick up the win. WINNER: Bray Wyatt

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens : Ever since “winning” the tournament at a Sweet Saudi money event, Shane McMahon has been running wild as a heel, not only turning on and repeatedly beating the Miz, but also beating Roman Reigns. Following the ill-advised heel turn of Owens, done due to needing a challenger for Kofi. Owens turned back babyface by taking issue with Shane, his position in the company, and fact that he was robbing talented performers of their TV time. They are running with Owens as the every man, the voice of the people, and a 2019 version of Steve Austin (minus the beers), even allowing him to use the stunner so that we can get the latest version of Austin vs. McMahon. While I could do without the rehash, you can’t argue that people hate Shane and love Owens, so it’s working on that level. The gimmick here is that if Owens loses, he has to quit WWE. As for the match, it’s best if it’s not too long, and kept as an intense brawl with Shane getting to do his spots and hopefully not dehydrating or having a heart attack, with Owens going over because we need stars and he’s over big right now, plus everyone wants Shane’s reign of terror to end before he ends up with a WWE Title shot. WINNER: Kevin Owens

SUBMISSION MATCH: WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya : They have done jack and shit to build up any real or viable challengers for Lynch since WrestleMania, and it shows here as they have given the title match at Summerslam to Natalya. Natalya is reliable, but far from the great many make her out to be and is really only getting the match because it’s in Canada and they want to make “Bizzaro World” jokes. I’m not a big fan of this being a submission match, because you have to be really great to pull it off as it negates the traditional near falls, and can often hurt the drama of a match. It makes no sense for Natalya to win here, so Lynch should retain in a solid match and hopefully move onto a program with someone interesting. WINNER: Becky Lynch

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Ember Moon : I am looking forward to this one, the re-elevation of Bayley has been really good and I have said many times that Moon was one of the victims of the Ronda Rousey run, in that they were both talented, but were largely ignored and not properly utilized. Moon finally gets a championship match and on one of the biggest shows of the year. I think this one has the chance to deliver if they get time; Bayley has a track record of delivering in big time matches, while Moon will be looking to impress and remain a player moving forward. I wouldn’t be surprised by a title change, but I think that Bayley retains for a potential match with Sasha Banks when/if she returns. WINNER: Bayley

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton : Kofi Kingston’s title run has been a mixed bag for me, he’s been presented well as a winning champion, but has lacked in high-quality or interesting title defenses. That’s not completely on him as his feuds have not been all that well executed. Enter Randy Orton, someone who WWE still looks at and values as a top star and is always over with fans. The problem with Orton is that while a good wrestler, he has really lacked in high-quality or interesting matches over the last few years, which has nothing to do with his lack of flippies and space flying tiger drops, but is because he has a style and match he loves to work and rarely goes outside of that box which leads to predictable formula, even more so than usual. I’m hoping that Orton is feeling really motivated here and brings something new and fresh to the table in this match. I think that we see a title change here. WWE told the Kofi story, paid it off, gave him a much stronger run than I had anticipated, but they are making changes with rating and portions of business being down. Heyman & Bischoff are in, Brock got the belt back, and I think that Vince may want to go back to Orton, who he sees as a major star. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kofi managed to retain, but I think Orton takes this one. WINNER: Randy Orton

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins : While I was really hoping for a fresh match here, there is a lot to like about the match. From a storyline aspect, there is a fun circle of life feel to this, with Rollins originally cashing in on Brock, beating him at Mania this year, and then Brock getting revenge by cashing in on Rollins to win the title back. Add into the fact that Brock loves working with smaller “work rate” guys like Bryan, AJ, & Finn, and those all led to some great matches. So coming off of their short Mania match ands the cash-in, I think we actually get a long for Brock match here, and if that’s he case, it could be really good and potentially great. But with all of that being said, I see Brock retaining because Seth is such a geek. WINNER: Brock Lesnar

