Csonka’s WWE Super Showdown Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE Sweet Saudi Money III: We’ll Do Anything For $50 Million event. The event takes place at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Saudi Arabia parts unknown. WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced the event, which is the second as part of a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership between WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority that will make WWE hundreds of millions no matter how many people don’t like it. As always, I’ll be breaking the show down mach by match. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

The Usos vs. The Revival : This was a late addition to he card and is reportedly the kickoff match. Even so, give these guys 12=15 minutes and based on talent alone, this could be the best match on the show. The Usos are great working the new school tag formula, the Revival thrive at the old school formula, and can work with anyone and make it look easy. Seriously, don’t overbook it, don’t over think it, and don’t do anything other than give them their time and a finish and let them make magic. WINNER: The Revival

50 Man Battle Royal : Ah yes, everyone else that was allowed to or wanted to come that isn’t booked in something important will be thrown into this, maybe we can up the stakes and put the 24/7 championship on the line here as well. I really wish I could tell you that I care and that this will be good and meaningful to the winner. I don’t care. Most battle royals absolutely suck especially with the more people you add and most wrestlers absolutely hate them. They didn’t do shit with Braun after he won the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble EEEEEEEEEEVER so why will they do something with the winner here. WINNER: Likely some relic collecting a check like Big Show, Kane, or Mark Henry

Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party : Following the initial delay to his main roster debut, Lars Sullivan finally made his main roster debut, laying out Angle, Rey, The Hardys and more. As of late, Sullivan has taken his frustrations out on the Lucha House Party. The Lucha House Party is fired up and wants revenge; it’s nice to want things. I like Lucha House Party, they are fun and talented, but they’re simply here to pinball around and make Lars look like a monster. Lars smash, Lars win. WINNER: Lars Sullivan

Shane McMahon vs. Roman Reigns : In the year of our Lord 2019, Shane McMahon has worked the Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania, & MITB PPVs. Other than being Vince’s kid, I have no idea why this is a thing. Shane adds nothing to matches & angles, hasn’t popped a rating and is simply taking away a spot on TV & PPV from a full time performer. I am sure that we can find a full time roster member to throw shitty strikes, get tired really quick, and have painfully average matches. I just don’t see the purpose or appeal of Shane in 2019, but it will continue here and according to reports, will also continue on at Extreme Rules.



And now that he’s done beating the Miz and making him look like an idiot, he gets to face Roman Reigns, Reigns feels completely cold as a character, coming off of a lackluster Mania match and program with McIntyre that really felt as if it should have been much more and then whatever the bullshit with Elias was. I am really glad that Reigns overcame his leukemia and made it back to WWE, but I really felt that they missed a chance (especially following the reaction of his return) to reboot him as a character. New music, new look, dial back the big dawg shit and start fresh after years of fans rebelling against the forced push. Instead, he’s the same dude, with the same music, and delivering hit or miss performances. I also think that WWE is really devaluing him with his booking so far on Smackdown. Lord knows that Roman could use a win over that up and comer, the best in the world, Shane McMahon.

IC Champion THE DEMON Finn Balor vs. Andrade : I continue to be completely baffled by how WWE decides to use THE DEMON Finn Balor. They wasted it on Corbin and to a point Lashley, but of course in the biggest match of Balor’s career against Brock Lesnar, he doesn’t break it out. It makes no sense. It also makes no sense here, because it’s not like Andrade has been owning him repeatedly or been a true threat to the championship. In my opinion this is a complete waste of THE DEMON since the feud doesn’t call for it. Also, I think it hurts a potentially great match, as outings with THE DEMON tend to be short and decisive in favor of Balor, when this card could really use a 12-15 minute Balor vs. Andrade banger. My guess is that the Saudi prince is a big fan of THE DEMON. WINNER: THE DEMON Finn Balor

Lashley vs. Braun Strowman : This is a match between two guys that have no direction at all. Braun has been severely downgraded in 2019, while WWE seems to have no plans in getting behind Lashley as he’s a glorified thug for whoever has power on a given show. With WWE seemingly losing faith in Brain and the feeling that he’s a completely cold character, I’d love for Lashley to get a big win and set us up for the long rumored (and wanted by Lashley) match with Lesnar. But if I had to guess, Braun wins here to keep him strong for when they want him to lose to Lesnar again. WINNER: Braun Strowman

Triple H vs. Randy Orton : The last quality Triple H match feels like eons ago, as it was likely the match with Ambrose at the Roadblock special ahead of his match with Reigns (it was actually the Cena match at Sweet Saudi Money I). Since then, he’s had some truly awful matches, and part of that is that he still thinks it’s 2000 and that he can work his 25-minute Ric Flair epic tribute matches. He can’t. While I’m not the biggest fan of Orton these days, he does put in better efforts than Triple H, but the other issue is that I was never that big of a fan of their previous matches when Triple H could go so I don’t have high hopes for this one. With Triple H wining at Mania and Orton losing on that same show, and Orton being a mostly fulltime roster member, it makes the most sense for him to win here. WINNER: Randy Orton

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker : They must have backed up a Brinks truck filled with Sweet Saudi Money to get Goldberg to come back for this, because he went on record that it was really hard on him to get as close to “Goldberg” shape as possible for his program with Brock. He’s 52, so it’s not easy, but judging by recent photos, the man looks great. Goldberg worked hard during his last run and I am sure that he’ll do his best here again. A couple of years ago this still had some solid dream match vibes to it, but the Undertaker is 54, and coming off of a wretched match with Triple H and a poor tag with Kane vs. DX. Undertaker’s issue isn’t that he’s old, it’s that he’s old, banged up from years of various injuries, and hasn’t altered his style enough to help cover that up and then works matches that go way too long. In my opinion, they will be best served to work a Goldberg-esque match here, keeping it short and explosive. WINNER: Goldberg

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler : On the May 21st episode of WWE Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE to continue his epic and long running feud with now WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.



All kidding aside, I thought that the Ziggler return came off well, with a strong beat down on Kofi and then a strong promo later in the evening. The promo was well executed, and most importantly, logical and simple. Ziggler is jealous of Kofi, the chances he got and the fact that he won the title at Mania, feeling that he’s the one that deserves everything that Kofi has, and now he’s back to take it. I have no clue if Ziggler is back full time or not, but as of now, he feels like a challenger of the month with Owens recently losing to Kofi and reportedly refusing to work the show, and the same goes for Bryan. So that leaves us with Ziggler, who I will say does actually feel fresh for the first time in forever. On top of that, these two (as seen by the graphic above) have a long history working with each other, so even if the match doesn’t hit great, it should be, at the very least, good. I see Kofi retaining here, clean if Ziggler isn’t back full time, or possibly via DQ/disputed finish to set up an Extreme Rules rematch if Ziggler’s sticking around.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin : It must be nice to have fuck you money, spend $50 million on a show, and get BARON CORBIN in a main match. Seth is great, but he’s struggled to get “good” out of Corbin in the ring. It just feels to me that there is something bigger going on here, especially since Brock was announced for this show but now has no match for the show. I expect a solid to possibly good match, with Rollins retaining… until Boom Box Brock arrives for the cash-in to give the Saudi prince his money’s worth for the show. WINNER: Boom Box Brock

