Csonka’s WWE Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT Alumni 2019 Review  

Csonka’s WWE Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kassius Ohno defeated Aiden English @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– Luke Harper defeated Dominik Dijakovic @ 11:55 via pin [***½]

– Undisputed Era defeated Sanity @ 9:07 via pin [**¾]

– Tyler Breeze defeated Roderick Strong @ 13:15 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– This was taped at WWE AXXESS Percy Watson & Byron Saxton are on commentary.

Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English : English has been spending his time as of late on 205 Live commentary. Ohno mock English for being a commentator now, and English attacks with strikes. The running elbow follows but Ohno dumps him. Back in and Ohno lays the boots to him and follows with strikes. Ohno then grounds things, and then lays in kicks, covering for 2. The camel clutch follows, but English fights to his feet. Ohno maintains control, keeping him grounded. English fights back with strikes and a DDT for 2. He knocks Ohno to the floor and English follows with a tope. Back in and the swanton follows for 2. Ohno then cuts him off, hits the boot and the ripcord elbow finishes it. Kassius Ohno defeated Aiden English @ 6:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid match to kick things off.

Luke Harper vs. Dominik Dijakovic : The crowd loves Harper. They lock up and work to the ropes. They shove each other, and lock up again. Harper works a headlock, and follows with a shoulder tackle. They brawl to the floor, and back in Harper hits a shoulder tackle. Dijakovic fights of the suplex, lays in elbow strikes, and hits the toss suplex for 2. He follows with rights, and another toss suplex for 2. Dijakovic follows with strikes and chops, but Harper cuts him off with a DDT. He follows with clotheslines, strikes, and the senton atomico. The big boot gets 2. They trade kicks, but Harper hits the black hole slam for 2. Harper to the ropes and Dijakovic cuts him off with the sitout chokeslam for 2. They work to the apron, Dijakovic lays in strikes, but Harper fights back and hits the Michinoku driver to the floor. Dijakovic beats the count and Harper hits the dragon suplex for 2. The suicide dive follows, and back in and Dijakovic walks into a superkick. He rebounds with a cyclone kick and covers for 2. Dijakovic up top and Harper cuts him off and v counters out and follows with a Sasuke special. The springboard elbow drop follows for 2. Dijakovic back up top and the moonsault connects for 2. Dijakovic pulls him up and lays in rights and chops. Harper cuts him off with the spinning lariat for the win. Luke Harper defeated Dominik Dijakovic @ 11:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good and dun big lads match, even with the finish coming off as a bit flat.

Sanity (Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) : Young is at ringside. Wolfe and O’Reilly begin. They lock up, Wolfe hits a hip toss and O’Reilly attacks the leg. Wolfe follows with strikes, and O’Reilly powders. Back in and Fish tags in. Wolfe backs him off, but O’Reilly distracts him, allowing Fish to attack. Wolfe hits a slam and covers for 2. Dain tags in and hits the running cross body for 2. Sanity follows with double teams, and the cover gets 2. Wolfe Germans O’Reilly but Fish rushes him to the buckles. He follows with strikes, and O’Reilly attacks the knee. Fish lays in kicks, O’Reilly tags in and grounds Wolfe. He works the knee, Fish tags in and lays in rights. Fish takes out the knee, but Wolfe dumps Fish and then O’Reilly. Tag to Dain and he runs wild. The Samoan drop/fall away slam combo follows. He hits corner splashes, John Woooo and the big boy senton. Fish makes the save, it breaks down and Wolfe gets dumped. O’Reilly & Fish work over Dain, hitting double team and covering for 2. Sanity double teams Fish and that gets 2. O’Reilly dumps Wolfe and then chop blocks Dain. Total elimination finishes Dain. Undisputed Era defeated Sanity @ 9:07 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but the crowd just wasn’t into it.

– They brawl post match, with Young making the save for his Sanity pals.

Tyler Breeze vs. Roderick Strong : Strong grounds the action, and then mocks Breeze. They lock up, Strong counters into the wristlock and has control. Strong grounds him, taking shit and follows with a shoulder tackle. He then runs into a dropkick as Breeze poses. He catapults Strong to the buckles, but Strong quickly cuts him off and knocks him to the floor. Strong follows with chops, rolls him back in and hits a back breaker. Strong grounds things, and then hits the dropkick for 2. Strong lays in ground and pound, and then stomps. The back breaker follows, and then another. Breeze tries to fight back, but Strong connects with chops. The gut buster follows for 2. Strong grounds things again, but Breeze lays in strikes but Strong cuts him off with an Angle slam for 2. The Gory special follows from Strong, but Breeze hits an arm drag and strikes. The enziguri follows for 2. Breeze misses the superkick as Strong backs off. Breeze hit a backdrop, superkick and the cover gets 2. They trade strikes and chops; Breeze lays the boots to Strong, and gets the crucifix for 2. Strong cuts him off with a back breaker for 2. Strong takes him up top, but Breeze fights him off but Strong looks for the Stronghold. Breeze fights out, but Strong hits the jumping knee and that gets 2. Strong picks him up, but Breeze counters and cradles Strong for 2. The enziguri and unprettier finish Strong. Tyler Breeze defeated Roderick Strong @ 13:15 via pin [***] The crowd wasn’t great for this, but the action was quality stuff and it was a good match overall.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 11. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by former 411 contributors Jerome Cusson and Ryan Rozanski to discuss the weekend that was in non-WWE WrestleMania weekend action in an absolutely loaded show. The show is approximately 3.5 hours long. * Intro, WrestleMania Weekend Talk

* Beyond Wrestling’s attempt at a weekly streaming show: 50:00

* Independent Wrestling TV’s Family Reunion: 66:00

* wXw’s Amerika is Wunderbar: 79:00

* Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport: 87:00

* CHIKARA: 97:00

* Black Label Pro’s Adventures in Wrestling: 132:15

* Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 (Part One): 167:00

* G1 Supercard: 180:00

* Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 (Part Two) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

