Csonka’s WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Preview

PRE-SHOW MATCH: Mia Yim vs, Kay Lee Ray : This was a late addition to the card as they realized that they forgot about using NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray, which was a bit of an oversight. As long as they get some time, this should be a quality addition to the show. Mia is a really good, KLR is great and both will be looking to prove that they belonged on this show. Unless you’re setting Mia up for an NXT UK Women’s title shot, the champion should win this one. WINNER: KLR

Champion Angel Garza vs. Swerve Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks : This is one of two title matches on the show, featuring Champion Angel Garza vs. NXT’s Swerve Scott and two NXT UK stars in Jordan Devlin & Travis Banks. Garza has been really good and still had a ton of upside to his young career at age 23. Scott has been really good in NXT and gets a chance to impress on a bigger show here and has shown greatness outside of WWE and also someone who while really good I also see getting better as time goes on. Jordan Devlin & Travis Banks are great additions to this, they were originally set for the original NXT UK Takeover, but it ended up Devlin vs. Balor and the two then feuded after. Devlin was one of the top big match performers in 2019 and is coming off of an absolutely excellent match with Tyler bate in Blackpool. Banks is also really good, underutilized in NXT UK, and is primed to deliver on a bigger stage. This one has a ton of potential as long as they get the freedom and time to do so and like this entire card I am really looking forward to this match. While Devlin sneaking out a title win would be absolutely amazing, and surprising, I don’t see Garza losing the title so soon and see him retaining here. WINNER: Angel Garza

DIY vs. Mustache Mountain : HOLY FUCKING SHIT YOU GUYS I CANNOT CONTAIN MY EXCITEMENT FOR THIS ONE! As individuals, DIY are tremendous performers, but are also guys that can come back together and look as if they haven’t missed a beat. Mustache Mountain is a great tag team, featuring an awesome Tyler Bate and an underrated Trent Seven who can more than hold up his end of things and is a great storyteller in the ring. I think that this will be absolutely great and looks like the match that will steal the show. I love Mustache Mountain and think that they will deliver big time here, but Ciampa & Gargano have big matches coming up in Portland, and to me it makes the most sense that they pick up the win here. THIS ONE GETS THE CERTICFIED BANGER ALERT! WINNERS: DIY

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov : Speaking of potentially great matches that could steal the show, I love this Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov match. Balor has been a ton of fun since making his NXT return, and delivered vs. Cole big time. I think the fresh match with Ilja will really appeal to him and we will see a big time Balor performance here. Ilja has been great in NXT UK, bangers with Cesaro & Wolfe (twice) immediately come to mind, and not only is he someone on the rise, but also someone looking to impress on the big stage. I love this match, it’s new, fresh, and has a lot of high end potential to deliver. While I see Ilja impressing and delivering in the match, Balor has a big match coming up with Gargano in Portland and he should pick up the win here while Ilja gets to impress. This certainly has banger potential. WINNER: Finn Balor

Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm : We revisit the Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm feud here, and to be it’s interesting on a few levels. Firstly, Rhea defeated Toni Storm in the tournament final to become the inaugural champion in August of 2016. Toni would avenge that loss and beat Rhea for the championship in January of 2019. She then lost the championship to KLR and failed in an effort to regain it at the most recent NXT UK Takeover event. That’s your on screen history, but to me what’s more interesting is the behind the scenes aspect. It’s nothing salacious, there’s no heat or dram, but the facts are this; Toni was signed and from day one, was pegged as a possible major star for the company. Many thought she’d be the face of NXT UK, and eventually transition to the main roster and that’s where she’d eventually shine as a big star. But somewhere along the way, things got off track. Toni hasn’t been booked as a big star, and she hasn’t had a run of big star making matches, Meanwhile, Rhea went from having a crisis of confidence, being unsure of herself in terms of look and work and made drastic character changes and changes to her work and look. It all paid off, the new Rhea felt like a star, she quickly grew as a performer and into her new role, the NXT UK run was great for her as she was booked like a top territory star and it fit like a glove. In a story that no one saw coming, Rhea became the big star and quite frankly, started lapping Toni in terms of star power. Don’t get me wrong, Toni is still great and there is certainly time for her to become a star, but now’s not the time. Rhea is the bigger star, still on the rise and there is absolutely no way she should lose here. I have Rhea winning in what could be a really good match, as Toni loses and likely snaps to complete the heel turn following her frustrations over her recent failures. It will be interesting to see where Toni goes next and if a move to NXT proper is in the works or not. WINNER: Rhea Ripley

Undisputed Era vs. Imperium : And here we come to the main event of the show, NXT’s dominant faction in the Undisputed Era facing off with NXT UK’s dominant force in Imperium. I still think it was a mistake that Gallus retained the NXT UK tag team titles at Takeover: Blackpool, as the optics of Imperium with all the NXT UK gold facing Undisputed Era with all of the NXT proper gold made for a bigger match to me. Imperium is absolutely great, Aichner & Barthel are a great tag team, Wolfe is really underrated and has been delivering since the move to NXT UK, and WALTER is a top tier most outstanding performer candidate. It goes without saying that Undisputed Era have been absolutely amazing in NXT, as all four always deliver in their big TV & Takeover matches; Roddy is one of the most under appreciated performers of the last decade, Fish & O’Reilly are one of the very best tag teams in the business, and Adam Cole BAY BAY has wonderfully developed into a certified top star in NXT, always delivering MOTY style singles matches and is the guy right now in NXT. There is a ton of talent in this mach, so unless lightening strikes the building and takes them all out, this should be a great main event match. There should be natural pair offs (Cole vs. WALTER/O’Reilly & Fish vs. Aichner & Barthel) while I see Wolfe and Strong being the nuts and bolts that keep the basic flow of things going throughout. I have a lot of faith in his one delivering, and unless I am wrong (which I very well may be) I see a lot of US NXT wins on this show. I think that changes with this match and that Imperium picks up the big win here. WINNER: Imperium

