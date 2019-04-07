Csonka’s WWE WrestleMania 35 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE WrestleMania 35 event. The show is the culmination/centerpiece of over 35 events being held over WrestleMania weekend in the New York City area. So today, I will break down and preview the show; thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal : I generally dislike the Andre Battle royal, and not just because it’s a get everyone on the card match. I dislike it because it’s normally not good, they over hype it, and then do jack and shit with the winners. This year’s feels even worse because they’ve killed Braun’s momentum and have him feuding with the SNL geeks. I hope that it’s a passable match, and that they do something of note with the winner, but I won’t hold my breath. WINNER: Hopefully Not One of The SNL Geeks (Andrade)

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal : I actually liked last year’s version of this match, it was good and way better than the men’s battle royal, with actual stories and reasons to care backed up by really solid in ring work. Hopefully they can do that again this year and have another good match. To me, this feels like a perfect opportunity to give Asuka the win to heat her back up for a possible title match, and feel she needs to win here. WINNER: Asuka

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese : This certainly has banger potential. Buddy Murphy is an awesome pro wrestler and Tony Nese has been working harder than ever with his new push. Nese is finally getting a Mania match and in his hometown to boot so his motivation to deliver will be higher than ever. Murphy just delivers all the time and with all of that combined; I am excited for this match. I think there is still meat on the bone with the Murphy title run, especially with the possible new influx of new talents that could be brought up, and due to that, I see him retaining here. WINNER: Buddy Murphy

Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Revival vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins : This is a late addition to he card,, with absolutely no build and WWE missing the chance to potentially tell a great story with Ryder & Hawkins reuniting, earning a shot, and returning home to get it. But instead of telling that story, they teased the continuation of the Revival of Black & Ricochet vs. The Revival on Raw and did the build to this online. I do think that it can be a fun match, and since WWE loves creating moments, I think Ryder & Hawkins shock the world and win the titles, if only for one day. WINNER: Ryder & Hawkins

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black : This match was made on Smackdown following an eight-man tag involving the teams finished and broke into a brawl. The angle is that Bliss booked the match, stating that there need to be repercussions for forfeiting the week prior during the New Day gauntlet. I get the New Day being excluded, but was shocked that the Hardys didn’t get into this match. But even with both of those teams not being involved, this has a ton of potential. The Usos are great, The Bar are great, Nakamura & Rusev work really well together as a team and Ricochet & Black have developed into a pretty great team. While added late, this could be a sleeper/surprise in terms of how good it is and that is always welcomed. I think that they pull the trigger with Ricochet & Black here. WINNER: Ricochet & Black

Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon : This feud has actually been built well, between Shane’s turn and Miz’s promo work, and the addition of the stipulation will only help. The smoke and mirrors will hide the weaknesses well and fits the tone of the feud as well. Hopefully they make the most of it and deliver a good match. I’m not a big fan of Shane taking a Mania spot, but if it’s good and Miz wins, I can live with it. WINNER: The Miz

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton : This is another feud that I overall have enjoyed the build to, and if Orton is motivated, and he should be working with Styles, has potential to be great. I think with it being Mania, both guys will be out to prove a point and deliver, but this just feels like the beginning. I think Orton wins, which could set him up for a title shot, especially if Kofi is winning the strap. WINNER: Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre : I look at this as an important match or both men. For Reigns, he’s had some sketchy Mania performances in the past and this is also his first major singles match since returning from battling leukemia. For McIntyre, this is a chance to deliver on the biggest stage and quiet his doubters. The match certainly has the potential to be good, as both men have delivered in the past. I believe that McIntyre needs the win much more than Reigns, but I think Reigns takes it to complete his comeback story on the WrestleMania stage, providing a feel good moment. WINNER: Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley : I would have much preferred this just being Beth Phoenix and Natalya challenging, as with the Iiconics, Jax, & Tamina being involved, this could quickly end up being a mess. I don’t see a good reason to take the titles off of Banks & Bayley, as a future match with Sane & Shirai sounds really great, but I won’t rule out WWE looking for another moment and having Beth Phoenix and Natalya win. WINNER: Beth Phoenix and Natalya

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin : if I am being completely honest with you, the shorter this match is will be for the better. First of all, Baron Corbin is a bad professional wrestler that cannot convincingly work long matches. On top of that, while it would have been nice for Angle to gout with a high quality opponent and great match, he’s continuing to break down before our eyes following years of Olympic level training, his pro wrestling career, a laundry list of injuries, and substance abuse issues. I’d keep it short, let Angle win and get his revenge and ride off into the sunset on a positive note. WINNER: Kurt Angle

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Lashley vs. Finn Balor : The booking of Lashley since his WWE return has been really lackluster, and I think it has hurt his performances, because he’s not delivering at the level that he was in TNA/Impact before he left there. The feud between these two has been really lacking, between the matches, and the booking with too much Lio Rush. I’m hoping with it being Mania that we see some of that old Lashley, because that Lashley, combined with Balor, could make for a very good to great match. I think that Balor, especially as the demon, takes the title back here. WINNER: Finn Balor

WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio : This is a match with a lot of potential, as their recent interactions have been really good. Add into that the fact that Joe is a great bully and Rey is an equally as great underdog babyface and that’s a recipe for success. Hopefully, Rey’s ankle will be good to go. I think that the introduction of Dominic will play into the match, with either him costing Joe and getting destroyed, or Joe destroying him, which costs Rey the match. I think that Joe ends up beating poor Dominic down, which will distract and cost Rey the match, allowing the feud to continue. WINNER: Samoa Joe

No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H : While I appreciate what Triple H does with developmental, I don’t think he needs a spot on the Mania card. But it was their opportunity to get Batista back, and from a business standpoint, I get it. Plus, there is the background story of Triple H not beating him in the past and Batista wanting to retire by having a match with Triple H. I think that the stipulation will help cover the weaknesses of the guys, but my fear is that Triple H tries to work his long “epic match” formula, which was a bad idea in 2018 and an even worse one in 2019 with him coming off a major injury. With Triple H’s career on the line and this reportedly being Batista’s final match, Triple H should win here. WINNER: Triple H

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston : I am kind of all over the place on this one. I think that while some of the booking got too over complicated that WWE did realize that Kofi was over and supported by the fans and went with it. Some will call it a lifetime achievement award, and maybe it is, but Kofi’s worked hard, delivered, and most importantly the fans believe in him. Meanwhile, Bryan has been a great heel champion, the change in tone & attitude has not been just a fresh coat of paint, it was a complete remodel. And that is where my conflict comes. The Kofi win is great story and culmination of his career, and even if it’s a short, transitional run, he’s a made man moving forward. The Bryan adds to his heel run, as he would have stopped Kofi and sets up a potential rematch down the line with the Miz. Much like the Universal title match, the winner feels like an easy pick, but plans and contract offers can and will change. WINNER: Kofi Kingston

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar : In theory, Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar should be a great match, between Rollins’ ability to step up and the special aura Brock brings to his matches, it should be great and even special. But it depends on what Lesnar shows up. Will it be a combination of the intense beast & athlete that worked with Bryan, Styles, & Balor or will it be the Lesnar that showed up against Ambrose a few years back that was uncooperative and didn’t want to do shit in that match? It should be a no brainer to put the title on Rollins, he’s full time, a strong performer, and would be a breath of fresh air as champion. But that all makes too much sense, and I figure Brock will pull one of his smartest men in wrestling moves and sign a new one year deal for even less dates and even more money since WWE now has fuck you money due to the new TV deals. WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Winner Takes All Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey : And now we come to the main event, with both the women’s titles on the line in a winner takes all scenario. When Rousey signed with WWE, word was that WWE was planning a Mania match between her and Charlotte. Now depending on who you believe, the match for this show changed several times. At one point it was Charlotte, and then reportedly Natalya (scrapped after Anvil’s death because they didn’t want to turn Nattie heel), then back to Charlotte and then to Rousey vs. Becky. But with Rousey likely done after Mania, at least for a while, WWE wanted to make the most of it and settled on the triple threat so that Charlotte & Becky both benefit from the match. Rousey has the mainstream appeal, Charlotte is a second generation legacy, and Lynch caught fire more than anyone could have expected, and it all came together and the ladies scored the main event spot. Rousey has over delivered during her run, while Becky and Charlotte have amazing chemistry. I wouldn’t put it past WWE to throw a curveball and have Charlotte win, but I hope that they realize that the story is about Becky, her rise and the culmination of that journey here at Mania. WINNER: Becky Lynch

