wrestling / News
Current Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel Have Roman Reigns As A Favorite
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
The latest betting odds are out for WWE Crown Jewel next month and Roman Reigns is a slight favorite to defeat Brock Lesnar. The event happens at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21. You can see the odds below, sent to us via BetOnline.
Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)
Brock Lesnar +150 (3/2)
