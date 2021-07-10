wrestling / News
Current Betting Odds For WWE Money in the Bank Including Updated Men’s Ladder Match
WWE Money in the Bank is only eight days away and the betting odds have been released for the event, with Drew McIntyre currently favored to win the Men’s ladder match. You can see the odds below, sent to us via BetOnline:
Men’s Money in the Bank Winner
Drew McIntyre 7/4
Seth Rollins 5/2
Big E 5/1
Riddle 5/1
Kevin Owens 6/1
Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1
Ricochet 16/1
John Morrison 20/1
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge
Roman Reigns -700 (1/7)
Edge +400 (4/1)
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Kofi Kingston
Bobby Lashley -1000 (1/10)
Kofi Kingston +525 (21/4)
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley -140 (5/7)
Charlotte Flair EVEN (1/1)
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman No Longer A Part of WWE Talking Smack, Change Said To Be Permanent
- WWE Summerslam Main Event & Roman Reigns’ Opponent Said To Be Locked In
- WWE Smackdown Next Week Nearly Sold Out, Update on Summerslam & Money in the Bank Ticket Sales
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match