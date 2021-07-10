Current Betting Odds For WWE Money in the Bank Including Updated Men’s Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank is only eight days away and the betting odds have been released for the event, with Drew McIntyre currently favored to win the Men’s ladder match. You can see the odds below, sent to us via BetOnline:

Men’s Money in the Bank Winner

Drew McIntyre 7/4

Seth Rollins 5/2

Big E 5/1

Riddle 5/1

Kevin Owens 6/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1

Ricochet 16/1

John Morrison 20/1

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge

Roman Reigns -700 (1/7)

Edge +400 (4/1)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley -1000 (1/10)

Kofi Kingston +525 (21/4)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley -140 (5/7)

Charlotte Flair EVEN (1/1)