Current Betting Odds for WWE Survivor Series

The oddsmakers have set Vegas Styles lines for WWE Survivor Series, and according to Bet Wrestling, Raw is favored in five of them, leaving Smackdown projected as winning only three matches.

Raw Women’s Champion vs Smackdown Women’s Champion: Ronda Rousey -505 vs Charlotte Flair +335

WWE Universal Champion vs WWE Champion: Brock Lesnar -300 vs Daniel Bryan +220

Intercontinental Champion vs United States Champion: Seth Rollins +130 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -170

Raw Tag Team Champions vs Smackdown Tag Team Champions: Authors of Pain -280 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +200

WWE Crusierweight Championship: Buddy Murphy(c) -210 vs Mustafa Ali +160

Team Raw vs Team Smackdown (Men’s) – 5 on 5 Traditional Survivor Series Match: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor & Bobby Lashley –170 vs The Miz, Shane McMahon, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy +130

Team Raw vs Team Smackdown (Women’s) – 5 on 5 Traditional Survivor Series Match: Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka & Ruby Riott +155 vs Carmella, Naomi, Asuka Sonya Deville & TBA -195

Team Raw vs Team Smackdown (Tag Team) – 10 on 10 Traditional Survivor Series Match: Booby Roode & Chad Gable, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, B-Team & The Revival +300 vs The Usos, The New Day, The Good Brothers, SanitY and The Colons -420