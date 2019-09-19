Current PPV Estimate For WWE Clash of Champions

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the TV PPV estimate for WWE Clash of Champions is around 12,800, which is down from last year’s September PPV (Hell in a Cell), which was 16,300. WWE Network numbers have also dropped, as it’s down 21.6% from last year, although this is less than the drop for Summerslam.

Of the 12,800, around 6,400 (about half) also bought Summerslam last month. Only around 320 (2.5%) who bought Clash of Champions also bought All Out.