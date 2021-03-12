Current Rumored Card For Wrestlemania, Several Matches Locked In (Possible Spoilers)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more updated card for Wrestlemania, going off of matches that have been announced or matches that are likely going to be announced soon based on story direction. The only two matches that are official at this time are Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal title and Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown women’s title. The rest of the rumored card looks like this:

* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

* WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Street Profits

* Randy Orton vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

* Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

* The Miz & John Morrison vs. Damian Priest & Bad Bunny

In the case of Flair vs. Asuka, that match is currently up in the air due to Asuka suffering a concussion last month. The Orton vs. Wyatt match will likely include a stipulation of some kind, and there had been rumors going back to the Royal Rumble that they would meet in a Firefly Funhouse match.

As noted earlier this week, Wrestlemania plans remain in flux and the report at the time suggested booking was “falling back to square one.” As of now, this seems to be what a large portion of the two-night event will look like.