Current Rumored Lineup For Bound For Glory 2020
August 26, 2020
Fightful reports that Impact Wrestling already has several things they are planning for this year’s Bound for Glory event in October, including several title matches and multi-man matches. The event happens on October 24. Here’s the rumored card:
* Impact World Championship: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Ken Shamrock
* Impact Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae
* Rich Swann vs. Eric Young
* 6-Way Impact X Division Title Match
* Call Your Shot Rumble
