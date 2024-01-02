Note On Current WWE Star Backstage At Raw

A new report has a note on a star backstage at tonight’s Day 1 episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that CM Punk is backstage at tonight’s show in San Diego, California. Punk had not previously been scheduled to appear on the show. For clarity, there is no confirmation that Punk will appear on tonight’s show, only that he is backstage.

Punk has worked several holiday live events including the post-Christmas Madison Square Garden show. He advertised his upcoming WWE schedule last month that includes next week’s WWE Raw and the one on January 22nd, but not this week.

As has been reported, WWE was working on bringing in a “former WWE Champion” for tonight’s show. That report said that it would not be someone who is already on the WWE roster, so Punk is unlikely to be that person.