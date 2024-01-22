wrestling / News

Curry Man vs. Christopher Daniels Added to DEFY Seven

January 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Curry Man Christopher Daniels DEFY Wrestling Image Credit: DEFY

You read that right. DEFY Wrestling has announced a match between Christopher Daniels and Curry Man for DEFY Seven on February 9. The event takes place at Washington Hall in Seattle. This isn’t the first time Daniels has fought his alter ego, as Team Spice (Curry Man, Guillermo Rosas, Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) defeated Sovereign (Christopher Daniels, Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) at DEFY Last King in September 2023.

