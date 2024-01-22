Curry Man vs. Christopher Daniels Added to DEFY Seven

You read that right. DEFY Wrestling has announced a match between Christopher Daniels and Curry Man for DEFY Seven on February 9. The event takes place at Washington Hall in Seattle. This isn’t the first time Daniels has fought his alter ego, as Team Spice (Curry Man, Guillermo Rosas, Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) defeated Sovereign (Christopher Daniels, Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) at DEFY Last King in September 2023.

[ BREAKING ] CURRY MAN seeks to bring back his friend RANDY MYERS by beating DANIELS – with SOVEREIGN chained outside the ring!! 🏴 DEFY SEVEN

FRI, FEB 9 | 8PM | 16+ | Historic Washington Hall [ Standing Room Only]

🎟️: https://t.co/DFWDGOJ8Jj#MatchDropMonday pic.twitter.com/57drbPFISD — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) January 22, 2024