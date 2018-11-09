Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Curt Hawkins Celebrates 2-Year Losing Streak; R-Truth’s New Rap Single Out On November 13th, WWE Main Event Preview

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Curt Hawkins WWE Main Event

– Curt Hawkins posted on his Instagram account, celebrating his two-year losing streak in the WWE…

https://www.instagram.com/thecurthawkins/?utm_source=ig_embed

– R-Truth had announced in May that he would be releasing a rap single titled ‘That’z Endurance’ featuring rapper Mannish Mania. It’s out November 13.

– The following is set for today’s WWE Main Event…

* The Revival vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
* Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley

article topics :

Curt Hawkins, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading