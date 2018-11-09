wrestling / News
WWE News: Curt Hawkins Celebrates 2-Year Losing Streak; R-Truth’s New Rap Single Out On November 13th, WWE Main Event Preview
– Curt Hawkins posted on his Instagram account, celebrating his two-year losing streak in the WWE…
– R-Truth had announced in May that he would be releasing a rap single titled ‘That’z Endurance’ featuring rapper Mannish Mania. It’s out November 13.
🎬World Premier of @RonKillings 🐐#ThatzEndurance drops ☔️ 11/13! 5 Days!!!🔥🔥🔥🎥🎥 #rtruth #wwe #DanceBreakChallenge #gatoradeendurance #nike #workoutplaylist pic.twitter.com/qq4XTDeOiv
– The following is set for today’s WWE Main Event…
* The Revival vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable
* Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley