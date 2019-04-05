Curt Hawkins Says He Enjoys Wrestling More With His Losing Streak

– Curt Hawkins spoke with Newsday for a new interview promoting his and Zack Ryder’s match against the Revival at WrestleMania. Highlights are below:

On his friendship with Zack Ryder and their wrestling figure podcast: “My generation of pro wrestlers, when we grew up wrestling was very romanticized — with bedsheets and action figures and video games and stuff. So when we first got on the roster there were a lot of grizzled, hardened guys way older than us that we couldn’t really relate to, and it was almost one of our deepest, darkest secrets that Zack and I were, like, real fans, and grew up loving it and still had the actions figures and still collected . . . and we’re out there now, going to be 34-year-old men this year, blatantly talking about our action figure collections with no shame.”

On his wrestling school with Pat Buck: “To be quite honest, I started this school with Pat [in 2014] for a very selfish reason, because WWE wasn’t using me and didn’t have me on the road. I was kind of sitting around doing nothing.”

On his early wrestling fandom: “I tell people all the time, I’ve loved wrestling since I was 5 years old. It’s all I’ve ever known, all I’ve ever cared about. So, in my mind it comes in all shapes and forms. I know WWE is the biggest and the best and the be-all, end-all, and that’s fantastic, and I’ve been very blessed to work there as much as I have.

On his losing streak angle: “People were tweeting me that someone wrote some article that it was my 100th match in a row [that I lost]. And I was like, well that’s not untrue, for sure. That’s gotta be true, because I haven’t won . . . So I was like, if I’m going to be a loser, why don’t I just be the best loser they’ve ever seen…I look forward to wrestling so much more now, because when I go out there people truly care whether I win or lose. Some of the most popular guys on the roster can’t say that.”

On watching WrestleMania in 2013: “I watched it with my family in the press box, never even opened up my gear bag in my dream stadium where my favorite football team, the Jets, play. It would have been something very special for me. So, it’s cool to kind of come back home with all that has happened since then and get some redemption.”