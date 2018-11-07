WWE News: Curt Hawkins Expected to Return From Injury Soon, Paul Heyman Responds to AJ Styles. Becky Lynch Continues Twitter Battle With Ronda Rousey

– According to Pwinsider.com, Curt Hawkins is expected to be cleared shortly, if he hasn’t already, to return to action. He was out due to suffering a hernia.

– Paul Heyman responded to the promo from AJ Styles on last night’s WWE Smackdown, where Styles said he will beat Lesnar at Survivor Series.

Attn: @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg: I am a great admirer of your in-ring abilities, but to close your promo w/ "not a prediction .. a spoiler?" In #@BrockLesnar's SuplexCity, we don't do other people's shtick. Respectfully,

(My name is) Paul Heyman

The Jew Who Runs The Zoo https://t.co/kHD9HSdQsX — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 7, 2018

– Becky Lynch posted the following, continuing her feud with Ronda Rousey on Twitter, Rousey responded via Instagram…

“Siri, who is my biggest Stan?”

“Ronnie”

“Rousey?”

“Yes”

“Show me evidence”

… pic.twitter.com/ekQTdeK1rk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 7, 2018