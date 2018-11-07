Quantcast

 

WWE News: Curt Hawkins Expected to Return From Injury Soon, Paul Heyman Responds to AJ Styles. Becky Lynch Continues Twitter Battle With Ronda Rousey

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Curt Hawkins WWE Main Event

– According to Pwinsider.com, Curt Hawkins is expected to be cleared shortly, if he hasn’t already, to return to action. He was out due to suffering a hernia.

– Paul Heyman responded to the promo from AJ Styles on last night’s WWE Smackdown, where Styles said he will beat Lesnar at Survivor Series.

– Becky Lynch posted the following, continuing her feud with Ronda Rousey on Twitter, Rousey responded via Instagram…

Curt Hawkins, WWE, Larry Csonka

