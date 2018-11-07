wrestling / News
WWE News: Curt Hawkins Expected to Return From Injury Soon, Paul Heyman Responds to AJ Styles. Becky Lynch Continues Twitter Battle With Ronda Rousey
– According to Pwinsider.com, Curt Hawkins is expected to be cleared shortly, if he hasn’t already, to return to action. He was out due to suffering a hernia.
– Paul Heyman responded to the promo from AJ Styles on last night’s WWE Smackdown, where Styles said he will beat Lesnar at Survivor Series.
Attn: @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg: I am a great admirer of your in-ring abilities, but to close your promo w/ "not a prediction .. a spoiler?" In #@BrockLesnar's SuplexCity, we don't do other people's shtick.
Respectfully,
(My name is) Paul Heyman
The Jew Who Runs The Zoo https://t.co/kHD9HSdQsX
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 7, 2018
– Becky Lynch posted the following, continuing her feud with Ronda Rousey on Twitter, Rousey responded via Instagram…
“Siri, who is my biggest Stan?”
“Ronnie”
“Rousey?”
“Yes”
“Show me evidence”
… pic.twitter.com/ekQTdeK1rk
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 7, 2018
People have dismissed and mocked me every step of the way, because they have no idea *why* I’m on top or *how* I got here. Rousey’s comments on RAW show she’s no different. But at Survivor Series, The Man will make Ronnie a believer too. https://t.co/4NuHwLVWcY
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 7, 2018