Curt Hawkins Says He’s Embraced His Losing Streak, Talks Raw Segment and More

– Curt Hawkins spoke with ESPN for a new interview discussing his losing streak and more. Highlights are below:

On his taco segment with Baron Corbin on Raw: “It was a very cool moment. Throughout my career, any time I’ve been a part of a big reaction like that, when you watch it back it’s crazy. It almost doesn’t even do it justice. When you’re there live, it’s way different than when you watch it on television. To me, it was even more deafening. It’s pretty cool, unexpected. I knew it would be an interesting segment for everyone to be a part of, but I think it exceeded expectations.”

On his losing streak: “I really have embraced it. I think that’s what’s made it work the way it has. [At] Live Events, we have a little more creative freedom and I do some more fun things. I’ve done a lot of fun things, just laying down on my back to sucker guys in for things, and moments like that that I feel like the crowd can get into and I get into and it winds up being a lot of fun. The bottom line is that the streak lets fans care about me winning or losing, whereas before when I was just Curt Hawkins and there was no streak, they didn’t care as much. Now I feel like when I’m out there people genuinely care if I win or lose or not, you know?”

On his 2014 WWE release: “I think I proved to myself and everyone else that I was able to do this without the WWE — make a living and travel the world and be successful and stay relevant and things like that. Getting fired was, I always tell people, was one of the best things that probably ever happened to me. It was this unbelievable blessing in disguise. It’s something I feel had to happen, but I didn’t realize at the time that it had to happen.”