Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder Challenge Revival to WrestleMania 35 Match

– It looks like there may be another match on the WrestleMania card in the form of a Raw Tag Team Championship match. WWE posted video that you can see below of Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder challenging The Revival to a match for the latter teams’ Raw Tag Team Championship on the PPV, and the Revival said they would consider it.

If this match goes on, it will be the fifteenth match on the card including the pre-show, with the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match not yet booked.