Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder Say They’re Living Their Dreams: ‘Everyone Can’t Be Roman Reigns’

– Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder spoke with ESPN for a new interview discussing their runs in WWE, being Raw Tag Team Champions and more. A couple of highlights are below:

Hawkins on their spot in the company: “I try to pull the positives out of any situation. I mean, that’s how the streak was born. Everyone can’t be Roman Reigns. Would we want to be? Yeah, of course. But that’s just not the way the world works. At the end of the day we’re living our childhood dreams, and being paid very well for it and very fortunate.”

Ryder on being a Raw Tag Team Champion alongside Hawkins: “I don’t necessarily believe in fate, but it was meant to happen,” Ryder said. “These two kids who grew up 15-20 minutes from each other their whole lives and never knew each other, and then they meet at wrestling school. Then we get signed together, at the time, they weren’t really signing tag teams together. Exact same day, same tryout. Went through developmental together, debuted on TV together.”

Hawkins on achieving their dreams: “We could both never wrestle again and I could look back and say, ‘Wow, I think I’ve already went above and beyond my childhood expectations and dreams of what we’ve been able to do.’ That being said, we’re never satisfied. My current goal is to keep people invested in Zack and I as a team. At the end of the day we don’t really have a gimmick anymore. We’re just Brian and Matt, two kids that like wrestling and our fans are the same. They see themselves within us, and I think that’s a really cool connection.”