Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder Reflect on Raw Tag Team Title Win at WrestleMania: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’
– WWE posted video of Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder reacting backstage to their Raw Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania 35. You can see video below of the two talking about their win.
Hawkins was asked how he was feeling about ending his losing streak at last and said, “Ah, that was a lot of losing, a long time. But tonight, it feels like it was all worth it. 269 matches, but it was all worth it. I’m here in my hometown with my best friend, and I’ll be leaving with this tonight but also — most importantly — leaving with her [his daughter]. Mackenzie here, she hasn’t even seen me win a match in her lifetime. And that’s not a joke, that’s the truth so I’m a happy man. It’s a dream come true.”
Ryder weighed in on the win, saying, “I mean, I’ve known this guy since 2003, I hated his guts. He was my competition. And we started teaming in 2004, we got signed in 2006. It’s 2019…we’ve been here for a really, really long time. And we love this business. You can’t just love this business when you’re on top, because our roller coaster of a ride’s been like this [up and down]. A lot more lows. But that’s when you really gotta love the business because it makes these victories even more sweeter.”
EXCLUSIVE: @TheCurtHawkins & @ZackRyder reflect on the long road they traveled to get back on top. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dRq36URHgC
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
