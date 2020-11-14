wrestling / News
Curt Stallion Earns Title Shot on This Week’s 205 Live
We have a new #1 contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship after this week’s 205 Live. Curt Stallion won a Fatal Five-Way match against Ashante “Thee” Adonis, August Grey, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari to earn a shot at Santos Escobar’s championship.
You can see our own Robert Leighty’s full review of the show here. No word on when Stallion may get his title shot.
.@TheeAdonisWWE is ROLLIN'!#205Live pic.twitter.com/PEQuKMfcrk
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 14, 2020
The OGs are taking care of business on #205Live!@TonyNese @AriyaDaivariWWE pic.twitter.com/TN8d8uclhA
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 14, 2020
LOCKED n' DROPPED!#205Live @CurtStallion pic.twitter.com/XRN5GG4DIX
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 14, 2020
It's a Fatal 5-Way Match on the 205th edition of #205Live!
Who will become the next challenger for the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Title? pic.twitter.com/2TN20EM79x
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020
Former Cruiserweight Champion and #205Live legend @TonyNese takes it to the competition, gives @VicJosephWWE a hard time and amuses @McGuinnessNigel!
Can the Premiere Athlete win this action-packed #Fatal5Way and challenge for the title once again? pic.twitter.com/UXJSb1WA52
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020
HOW did that NOT put @CurtStallion away?!!?#205Live @TonyNese pic.twitter.com/xTUIV99U6Z
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 14, 2020
.@CurtStallion is next in line for an NXT Cruiserweight Title opportunity! 😮#205Live pic.twitter.com/bdgieQqfOF
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 14, 2020
