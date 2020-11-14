Curt Stallion Earns Title Shot on This Week’s 205 Live

We have a new #1 contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship after this week’s 205 Live. Curt Stallion won a Fatal Five-Way match against Ashante “Thee” Adonis, August Grey, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari to earn a shot at Santos Escobar’s championship.

You can see our own Robert Leighty’s full review of the show here. No word on when Stallion may get his title shot.

It's a Fatal 5-Way Match on the 205th edition of #205Live! Who will become the next challenger for the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Title? pic.twitter.com/2TN20EM79x — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

Former Cruiserweight Champion and #205Live legend @TonyNese takes it to the competition, gives @VicJosephWWE a hard time and amuses @McGuinnessNigel! Can the Premiere Athlete win this action-packed #Fatal5Way and challenge for the title once again? pic.twitter.com/UXJSb1WA52 — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020