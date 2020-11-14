wrestling / News

Curt Stallion Earns Title Shot on This Week’s 205 Live

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Curt Stallion 205 Live

We have a new #1 contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship after this week’s 205 Live. Curt Stallion won a Fatal Five-Way match against Ashante “Thee” Adonis, August Grey, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari to earn a shot at Santos Escobar’s championship.

You can see our own Robert Leighty’s full review of the show here. No word on when Stallion may get his title shot.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Curt Stallion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading