Curt Stallion Suffers Wrist Fracture, Undergoing Surgery

Curt Stallion will be out of action after undergoing surgery to fix a fractured wrist, the WWE star revealed on Friday. Stallion posted to his Facebook account to announce that he will be having surgery to fix his wreste after he fractured it during training.

Stallion wrote:

“Against the better judgement of those much wiser than myself, I’ve yet to miss a booking in my entire career because of an injury. “That is until now. Last week whilst training, I fractured virtually every bone in my left wrist. With that said, I found out yesterday I will be having my first ever surgery to put in plates and screws this following Wednesday. Thanks for the continued support. The best is yet to come, I promise.”

On behalf of 411, best wishes to Stallion on a quick and full recovery.