Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Curtis Axel Is Proud To Be An NXT Pioneer, New UpUpDownDown, WWE Main Event Preview

October 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Curtis Axel

– Curtis Axel posted the following on Twitter, showing his pride in the success of the WWE’s NXT brand…

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…

– Here is the preview for this week’s WWE Main Event…

* The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and No Way Jose
* Konnor vs. Rhyno

article topics :

Curtis Axel, NXT, UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE Main Event, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading