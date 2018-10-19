Various News: Curtis Axel Is Proud To Be An NXT Pioneer, New UpUpDownDown, WWE Main Event Preview

– Curtis Axel posted the following on Twitter, showing his pride in the success of the WWE’s NXT brand…

I’m proud that I was one of many who opened the door to @WWENXT. I’m still so proud and happy to see this explosion happen. Congrats to everyone involved! @WWE — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) October 18, 2018

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…

– Here is the preview for this week’s WWE Main Event…

* The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and No Way Jose

* Konnor vs. Rhyno