Various News: Curtis Axel Is Proud To Be An NXT Pioneer, New UpUpDownDown, WWE Main Event Preview
– Curtis Axel posted the following on Twitter, showing his pride in the success of the WWE’s NXT brand…
I’m proud that I was one of many who opened the door to @WWENXT. I’m still so proud and happy to see this explosion happen. Congrats to everyone involved! @WWE
— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) October 18, 2018
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…
– Here is the preview for this week’s WWE Main Event…
* The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and No Way Jose
* Konnor vs. Rhyno