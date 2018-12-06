Curtis Axel, WWE Issue Statements on Larry Hennig’s Passing

– Curtis Axel and WWE have issued statements in the wake of Larry Hennig’s passing. The legendary wrestler passed away on Thursday at the age of eighty-two.

WWE’s statement read:

Larry “The Axe” Hennig passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary Superstar and Hennig family patriarch Larry “The Axe” Hennig passed away today at 82 years old following a long illness and kidney failure.

A five-time tag team champion in the AWA, Hennig entered the sports-entertainment world under the tutelage of Verne Gagne and crossed paths with some of the most illustrious performers of all time. Most famously, Hennig was among Bruno Sammartino’s challengers for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden.

Though his own career was cut short due to injury, Hennig’s legacy spanned another two generations thanks to his son, the late WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect, and grandson, former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel.

WWE extends its condolences to Hennig’s family, friends and fans.

Meanwhile, Axel posted the following to Twitter regarding his grandfather’s passing: