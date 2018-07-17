wrestling / News
Various News: Curtis Granderson Appearing at Slammiversary, The Rock Talks The Power & Importance of Social Media, Rezar Comments on Raw Win
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Curtis Granderson of the Toronto Blue Jays will be part of Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV…
BREAKING: @BlueJays outfielder and three-time @MLB All-Star @cgrand3 will be the special ‘Title Holder’ for the World Championship main event of Slammiversary THIS SUNDAY in Toronto!
MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/S1elvaF112 pic.twitter.com/qxpoio3eYB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2018
– The Rock recently spoke with Forbes, and spoke about the importance and power of social media…
“Social media has become the most critical element of marketing a movie for me. I have established a social media equity with an audience around the world that there’s a value in what I’m delivering to them.” :
"It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice," says Dwayne Johnson and his reasoning behind his successhttps://t.co/6l5YLNUIaQ pic.twitter.com/dOnjY0UVpK
— Forbes (@Forbes) July 13, 2018
– Rezar of The Authors of Pain tweeted the following after their win over Titus Worldwide on last night’s WWE Raw…
#RAW was written in pain tonight!! #AOP most dominant and barbaric force💀💀 @Akam_WWE be part of history and get yours!! @WWEShop @WWE pic.twitter.com/3krD75sY5n
— Albanian Psycho (@Rezar_WWE) July 17, 2018