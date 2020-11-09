AEW News: Custom Sneaker Company Shows Off Young Bucks & FTR Commissions, Eddie Kingston Reacts to Full Gear Loss

– A custom sneaker company in Cincinnati has shown off some pics of commissions they did for Young Bucks & FTR shoes. Glaciers of Ice posted the following photos of the commissioned Air Jordan 1’s, which were the sole versions of each made and are not for sale. The Bucks beat FTR at Full Gear to claim the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Laker vs Celtics.

Feet’s vs Fists.@youngbucks vs @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR We can now post these commissioned 1 of 1 custom Air Jordan 1 for the Young Bucks (not for sale) to celebrate this amazing moment.#AEWFullGear #YoungBucks #ftr pic.twitter.com/IJ1eVzfYMP — g.o.i. Kicks #WearAMask (@goikicks) November 8, 2020

FTR /vs/ The Young Bucks Custom 1 of 1, commissioned sneaker (not for sale) for TYB. Unless you have an upcoming book about your wrestling life w/ your brother, you ain’t getting these ⁣More at: https://t.co/IDSMkpIVbC #aewwrestling #aewdynamite #youngbucks #AEWFullGear #ftr pic.twitter.com/GyfSaWhu5n — g.o.i. Kicks #WearAMask (@goikicks) November 8, 2020

– Eddie Kingston is feeling the frustration following his loss to Jon Moxley at Full Gear. The challenger in the Full Gear AEW World Title match posted a photo of his phone with a badly broken screen, captioning it: