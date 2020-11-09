wrestling / News

AEW News: Custom Sneaker Company Shows Off Young Bucks & FTR Commissions, Eddie Kingston Reacts to Full Gear Loss

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Young Bucks AEW Full Gear

– A custom sneaker company in Cincinnati has shown off some pics of commissions they did for Young Bucks & FTR shoes. Glaciers of Ice posted the following photos of the commissioned Air Jordan 1’s, which were the sole versions of each made and are not for sale. The Bucks beat FTR at Full Gear to claim the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

– Eddie Kingston is feeling the frustration following his loss to Jon Moxley at Full Gear. The challenger in the Full Gear AEW World Title match posted a photo of his phone with a badly broken screen, captioning it:

“Frustration after full gear @AEW @AEWonTNT”

