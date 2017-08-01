More Cutbacks Expected In WWE To Increase Profits

In today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer noted that there will be more cutbacks in the WWE in an effort to increase profits. The cutbacks are why certain WWE Network shows have been canceled and why there is no longer any pyro at shows. It’s believed this is to help lower production costs.

WWE reportedly “promised everyone” they would have larger profits this year compared to last year but they’re not close.

Meltzer said: “So last year’s profits were about $30 million. And this year we’re about halfway through and — I don’t have the exact numbers in front of me – but it’s like five or six million, which means there’s a lot of catching up to do. They’re not in any financial trouble but the Network subscriber number is a genuine disappointment. The growth coming out of WrestleMania that would have been expected wasn’t there. The one thing that we have learned is that the two pay-per-views a month, that has not helped. The Network number is not growing the way they expected it to so that’s been a bad situation. But I don’t think they want to drop one of the pay-per-views because I think that would hurt ratings a little bit.”

This means there will be more cutbacks. Cutting back on costs is believed to be why the United Kingdom show hasn’t happened yet. Meltzer said the tournament to crown the WWE United Kingdom Champion cost them “a lot of money” and that means it would cost a lot to tape the show every month.