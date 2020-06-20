CW Anderson Announces His Retirement

In a video posted to Facebook, Chris Wright, better known as ECW original CW Anderson, announced that he was retiring from professional wrestling. He noted that he had missed holidays, birthday parties and lost loved ones while he was attempting to be a pro wrestler and has finally decided to call it a career.

He said: “I lost my love for it, the passion that I had, and I said when I stopped loving it, I would walk away.”

Anderson debuted in 1993 and eventually found his way to ECW in 1999. He was there until the company closed and was purchased by WWF in 2001, before moving back to the independent scene. He worked several dark matches for WWE before appearing at ECW One Night Stand both in 2005 and 2006, then joining the brand full-time. He was then released in 2007. He was also recently in the NWA, taking part in the TV title tournament.