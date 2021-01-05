CW Anderson Coming Out of Retirement, Says It Was His Worst Mistake

CW Anderson’s retirement is over, as the ECW alumnus has announced he’s returning to the ring. Anderson posted on Instagram to announce that his New Year’s Resolution was to unretire, calling his decision to hang up his boots in June of last year “the worst mistake” he’d ever made.

Anderson wrote:

“My new years resolution was to be done with the worst mistake I made over the summer for a part of my life that was never worth it. Retiring. Sometimes you can’t see the forest for the trees and I was in a dark place in my life. Thank God those days are behind me. Door closed and locked, nailed shut, house burnt to the ground and those worthless ashes flushed down the toilet of the new house I currently reside in. In a few short days I’ll be 50 and time to get back in the ring and wrestle. As long as I’m able to, I’m gonna wrestle. For everyone that messagd me over the summer, I can’t thank you enough but there were so many that didn’t want it to be true. Now I have the biggest supporter in my corner and she wants this as much as I. Time to show up!

Thanks to my man @terryp.the.artist for this amazing artwork”