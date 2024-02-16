CW President Weighs In On Landing WWE NXT Before Netflix Deal

WWE NXT is heading to The CW in October, and CW President Dennis Miller recently spoke about the deal. Miller spoke with Deadline and talked about landing the rights the brand before WWE signed a deal with Netflix for the rights to Raw.

“We feel really good about having grabbed that before the big folks stepped up and wrote monster checks,” Miller said. “It was some validation of the value of the franchise there. The ratings on NXT have continued to grow as we watch them before they come to the network. So, I think on that level, great.”

As announced in January, WWE signed a 10 year deal to bring Raw to Netflix in a deal worth $5 billion.