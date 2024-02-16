wrestling / News
CW President Weighs In On Landing WWE NXT Before Netflix Deal
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
WWE NXT is heading to The CW in October, and CW President Dennis Miller recently spoke about the deal. Miller spoke with Deadline and talked about landing the rights the brand before WWE signed a deal with Netflix for the rights to Raw.
“We feel really good about having grabbed that before the big folks stepped up and wrote monster checks,” Miller said. “It was some validation of the value of the franchise there. The ratings on NXT have continued to grow as we watch them before they come to the network. So, I think on that level, great.”
As announced in January, WWE signed a 10 year deal to bring Raw to Netflix in a deal worth $5 billion.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Doesn’t View Shawn Michaels As An All-Time Great
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations