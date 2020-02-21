CWA Promotes Jerry Lawler’s ‘Contentious’ Interview With Former CWA Champion

CWA has sent out a press release promoting the “contentious” interview Jerry Lawler had on his podcast with the man he beat for the Arkansas Heavyweight Title. You can see the full press release and audio for the interview, which saw Lawler speak with “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera:

Jerry Lawler Has Contentious Interview with Matt Riviera on “The Jerry Lawler Show” Podcast

On the latest episode of “The Jerry Lawler Show”, hosted by WWE RAW announcer & current CWA Arkansas Heavyweight champion, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jerry had what some would consider a contentious interview with the man whom Lawler recently defeated for the Arkansas Heavyweight title, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera.

Amidst the verbal sparring between Lawler & Riviera, they discussed the fact that Jerry Lawler will be defending his Arkansas Heavyweight Title against CWA Superstar, “Mr. Saturday Night” Michael Barry at CWA “SUPERBREAK”, Saturday, March 21st, at the White County Fairgrounds in Searcy, Arkansas.

The “SUPERBREAK” event will also feature a bout between WWE & ECW wrestling legend, “The Man Beast” Rhyno, and former Worlds Heavyweight champion & Pine Bluff, Arkansas native, Tim Storm. The former Arkansas Heavyweight champion, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera will be facing Little Rock’s own, Matt Boyce, as both men will be jockeying for Arkansas Title contention.

