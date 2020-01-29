CWF Legends Fanfest Announced for April

– The CWF Legends Fanfest has been announced as part of the WWN WrestlExpo during WrestleMania Week. The event will be held at the Ft. Homer Hesterly Armory on April 2-4. Here’s the announced lineup for the Fanfest:

* 4/2 @2:30pm: Tales from the Armory, a panel discussion with CWF Legends Buddy Colt, Abdullah the Butcher, Ron Fuller, Bugsy McGraw, referee Bill “Fonzie” Alfonso, and David Sierra aka as The Cuban Assassin & The Saint. More legends to be added. Tickets include Panel Discussion, Q&A, group photo, & autographs from the legends.

* 4/3 @3:30pm: Kevin Sullivan & “Friends”, My Dance with the Devil, Sullivan, a CWF Legend was one of the more controversial wrestlers of the 1980’s because of his “flirt with the occult”. We will dive deep into this persona, how close he was caught up, his legendary rivalry with ‘the American Drea,” Dusty Rhodes, plus his historic career. Kevin will be joined by Bob “Maha Singh” Roop, their first ever appearance together anywhere, and other guests. Tickets include Panel Discussion, Q&A, group photo in costume, & autographs from the legends,

* 4/4 @3:30pm: The Great Debate w/Bob Roop & Ron Fuller Over 40 years in the making, a “no holds barred” discussion between two bitter rivals. These two legendary wrestlers and bookers come face-to-face for the FIRST TIME since 1979 when Roop and four other wrestlers abruptly left Fuller’s Southeastern Wrestling promotion and formed their own group. Fuller has been outspoken on his weekly podcast about his trusted talent trying to steal his territory and the controversial “Plan B” Video, which would have exposed the business had it been released to the public. Nobody could get these two personal rivals in the same room to debate this hostile takeover attempt until NOW!

Tickets are available at WRESTLExpo.com including extremely limited hotel packages and a package to all three events where you can save $30. For more information on CWF Fanfest 2020, follow them on Twitter @CWFFanfest, and on Facebook at the CWF Legends Fanfest Group.