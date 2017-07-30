 

wrestling

Cyborg Justino Calls Out Becky Lynch, Teases Summerslam Appearance

July 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cris Cyborg Justino UFC

– After defeating Tonya Evinger at UFC 214, Cris “Cyborg” Justino posted to Twitter to respond to a video challenge from Becky Lynch to face her at SummerSlam. You can see both Lynch and Justino’s posts below.

Justino beat Evinger via third round TKO to claim the vacant UFC women’s featherweight championship. You can check out our full UFC 214 report here.

