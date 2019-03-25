wrestling / News

WWE News: Cyborg Takes Shot At Rousey Following WrestleMania Main Event News, Mickie James Not Happy About Not Working WM

March 25, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Ronda Rousey Raw 11-12-18

– Cris Cyborg isn’t one of the many coming out with their praise for WWE’s decision to announce Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Title as the official WrestleMania 35 main event. She instead used the news to take another shot at Rousey, tweeting a photoshopped picture of her spanking Rousey with the caption, “Make Wrestling Real Again #WrestleMania35 #CyborgNation”

– Mickie James isn’t thrilled about not working WrestleMania. She responded to a tweet by Dash Wilder where he joked about The Revival facing Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania by saying: “Better than NOT working #Wrestlemania I suppose 👋”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cris Cyborg, Mickie James, Ronda Rousey, Ashish

More Stories

loading