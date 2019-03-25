WWE News: Cyborg Takes Shot At Rousey Following WrestleMania Main Event News, Mickie James Not Happy About Not Working WM

– Cris Cyborg isn’t one of the many coming out with their praise for WWE’s decision to announce Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Title as the official WrestleMania 35 main event. She instead used the news to take another shot at Rousey, tweeting a photoshopped picture of her spanking Rousey with the caption, “Make Wrestling Real Again #WrestleMania35 #CyborgNation”

– Mickie James isn’t thrilled about not working WrestleMania. She responded to a tweet by Dash Wilder where he joked about The Revival facing Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania by saying: “Better than NOT working #Wrestlemania I suppose 👋”