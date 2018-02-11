CZW 19th Anniversary Results 2.19.18: Tag Team Title Match, More

– Combat Zone Wrestling held its 19th anniversary show in Voorhees, New Jersey on Saturday night. Results are, per PWInsider:

* Brandon Kirk defeated Joey Janela in what has to be seen as a major upset. This was said to have been really good, so good that is probably should have been on much later in the show.

* Dan Barry defeated Alexander James, John Silver, Tyler Murphy, Alex Reynolds and Ace Austin to advance into the Best of the Best tournament. Reynolds helped Barry get the pin on Austin. This was said to have been a lot of fun if you were an action junkie.

* CZW Wired TV champion MJF defeated Alex Colon. Colon was attacked by Conor Claxton after the match.

* Ace Romero defeated Greg Excellent in a dog collar match. Romero at one point was slammed off the turnbuckles, taking a bump into a pile of thumbtacks spread across the ring. Romero was pinned after a sideslam onto a chair.

* Anthony Gangone defeated Joe Gacy after a knee strike.

* MJF won a battle royal to become the number one contender to the CZW championship. MJF did a takeoff on the old Jimmy Hart Battle Royal in the WWF where he hid until the very end and tossed over Penelope Ford. This was said to have not been good.

* CZW Tag Team champions The Rep defeated Angsty Ellis and Handsome Charlie. The Rep issued a challenge for BLK OUT to face them as they were there for a CZW Hall of Fame induction, but instead Ellis and Charlie debuted.

* CZW champion Rickey Shane Page & Rey Fenix & Penta 0M defeated OVE’s Sami Callihan & Jake Crist & Dave Crist after Callihan was hit with a pair of Canadian Destroyers and the Chokebreaker before Page pinned him.

Notes: The show drew in the area of 300….Longtime ring announcer Larry Legend was inducted into the CZW Hall of Fame with Ruckus, Robby Mireno and Crissy Rivera reunited as BLK OUT showing up for the induction. Maven Bentley gave what was described as a really funny speech for the induction…CZW will debut in Asbury Park, NJ at the House of Independents with CZW champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Matt Tremont, John Silver vs. Alex Reynolds and John Gresham vs. Dezmond Xavier on top. The promotion is running New Orleans as part of Wrestlecon on 4/7….It returns to Voorhees on 4/14 with the 2018 Best of the Best Tournament…They have already announced the 2018 Tournament of Death, again taking place at Markland Farms Estate in Townsend, Delaware on 6/8.