wrestling / News
CZW Alumnus Matt Tremont Announces Retirement Next Month
Matt Tremont is hanging up his boots next month, as he announced that he will be retiring from the ring. Tremont, a former CZW World Heavyweight who has also held the GCW World Heavyweight Championship, announced on Sunday that he’ll be calling it quits with a series of matches culminating in his retirement bout with Rickey Shane Page for Hardcore Hustle Organization’s “The Last Extravaganza Weekend.” Tremont owns and operates H2O.
The Last Extravaganza Weekend takes place on October 30th and 31st in Williamstown, New Jersey and Tremont vs. Page will take place on the first night. Tremont made his name in CZW, working for the promotion from 2011 through 2019. In addition to CZW, H2O, and GCW, Tremont has worked for IWA Mid-South, Crimson Crown Wrestling, Vicious Outcast Wrestling, Synergy Professional Wrestling and more.
The full video is below:
I have reached Nirvana…..
"Separate Ways Tour" #TheLastChapter
Begins – 9/7/20 – & ends – 10/30/20 –
More Dates & Matches & more info TBA#TheLastChapter #RetirementTour #ThankYouhttps://t.co/OQKj3uEWR6
— Bulldozer Matt Tremont (@TremontH2O) September 7, 2020
