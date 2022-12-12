CZW and Premier Streaming Network Team Up For Multi-Year Deal

The Premier Streaming Network has announced that it has signed CZW to an exclusive, multi-year agreement that begins when the network launches in 2023. This will include all of CZW’s live events as well as their entire back catalog.

Combat Zone Wrestling and Premier Streaming Network enter exclusive, multi-year agreement

Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), one of the most hard-hitting, action-packed and influential independent wrestling promotions in North America, has found a new home on Premier Streaming Network (PSN). The multi-year agreement will see all of CZW’s live events, as well as the company’s extensive catalog of previous shows to be streamed exclusively on Premier Streaming Network when the network launches in early 2023.

Established in 1998, CZW was put on the wrestling world’s map with its ultra-violent death matches but quickly evolved into crossbreed of styles ranging from high flying, to technical mat wrestling, to strong style and more, that proved to be a training ground for some of the biggest names in wrestling today. With PSN being the exclusive home of CZW fans will be able to see notable CZW alumni like current All Elite Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Jon Moxley, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), The Briscoe Brothers, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Nick Gage, Joey Janela, Adam Cole, Max Caster, Lio Rush, Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, Amazing Red, Chris Hero, Jonathan Gresham and so many others.

“As we continue to grow CZW in 2023 and beyond, it was vital that we found a streaming partner that gives us the capabilities to provide our fans easy access to our upcoming events, as well as a home where we can showcase our history through our library. Premier Streaming Network is perfect partner for CZW,” said CZW owner David Markland. “This is a great move for current CZW fans, who will have a one stop home for all of their CZW content. And it’s an exciting time for wrestling fans who aren’t familiar with CZW to catch up on past shows and see where some of their favorite wrestlers today got their start.”

Along with all 2023 CZW events, fans will also be able to access some of CZW’s annual events like Cage of Death, Tournament of Death, Best of the Best, and The Chri$ CaSh Memorial Show.

For a preview of CZW on Premier Streaming Network, click here.

“We couldn’t be happier to be working with CZW to bring their extensive library and future live events to Premier Streaming Network,” said Paul Owen, President of PSN. “Our user-friendly platform will allow fans to dig into the history of CZW and see many familiar faces, as well as provide a great way to experience live CZW events and allow fans to watch their current stars.”

“Our goal at PSN is to make the best technology available for any promotion looking for a home to reach their fanbase, gain new fans and grow their brand, and that’s what we look forward to doing with CZW,’ said Josh Shernoff, Vice President of Programing and Creative Development of PSN. “If you watch any National wrestling promotion today, you can see CZW’s fingerprints on it, and we look forward to sharing CZW’s past, while also showcasing their future.”

Premier Streaming Network will be available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV’s.

