CZW Announces Details For November PPVs

CZW is back with more PPV broadcasts in November and announced the details for the shows on Sunday. Stonecutter Media issued a press release announcing three new PPVs available next month, as you can see below:

IT’S CZW BEAUTIES VS. BRAWN IN NOVEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

It’s the CZW ladies vs. the CZW men in November in CZW Girlz: Beauty vs. The Beast! All your favorites are here – Allysin Kay, Jessicka Havok, Penelope Ford, Marti Belle, Joey Janela, Dave Crist, and many more – in tag team matches between the sexes that are sure to get your blood pumping. Also in November, CZW: No Disqualifications features more tag team madness than one wrestling ring can handle. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in November:

CZW: No Disqualifications – Featuring two titanic struggles! Beaver Boys vs. Team Tremendous vs. Young Bucks vs. O14K; John Silver vs. Alex Reynolds!

CZW Girlz: Beauty vs. The Beast – Featuring four tantalizing bouts! Annie Social vs. Angie Skye; Brittany Blake, Joey Janela, Kira, Neiko Sozio, & Penelope Ford vs. Amanda Rodriguez, Dave Crist, Greg Excellent, Jewells Malone, & Sassy Stephanie; Team Tremendous vs. The Dollhouse; Jessicka Havok & Matt Tremont vs. Allysin Kay & Pepper Parks with guest appearance by Cherry Bomb and special referee Amy Lee!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

