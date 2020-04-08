CZW ‘Best of Explosion Matches’ To Debut On PPV Next Month

Combat Zome Wrestling (CZW) has announced next month’s slate of PPV specials, which will include the best of their various explosion matches. Here is the press release:

CZW IS EXPLODING WITH ACTION ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN MAY!

TNT is an explosive mixture – but combine it with wrestling and you’ve got the greatest explosion matches of all time! The CZW warriors battle each other and extreme danger in CZW: Best of Explosion Matches. Plus, the CZW ladies are letting it all hang out in the wrestling ring in May’s CZW Girlz: All Assets Revealed. Don’t miss a minute of the mayhem! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in April:

CZW: Best of Explosion Matches – Featuring two titanic matches! Dan O’Hare vs. Conor Claxton and Matt Tremont vs. Dan O’Hare

CZW Girlz: All Assets Revealed – Featuring four revealing matches! Renee Michelle vs. Penelope Ford vs. Priscilla Kelly; Bale Spin vs. Sinister Sweethearts; Britt Baker vs. Kiera Hogan; Allysin Kay vs. LuFisto

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

