Former CZW Champion Justice Pain Passes Away
– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has confirmed the passing of former CZW wrestler and champion Chris Wilson, aka Justice Pain. You can read the announcement below. He was only 41 years old.
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Chris Wilson.
We here at CZW are heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Chris Wilson, AKA Justice Pain.
Chris was a Combat Zone original, multiple champion, and a true CZW legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4wRDYu4eTQ
— Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) January 25, 2020
With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of Chris Wilson aka Justice Pain. Along w/ his brother Nick, Chris was part of an indie wrestling revolution at the turn of the century, but more importantly, a loving/beloved father of 2 young daughters & our hearts go out to them at this time. pic.twitter.com/MxRCyfr9ZS
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 25, 2020
