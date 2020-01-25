wrestling / News

Former CZW Champion Justice Pain Passes Away

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CZW Justice Pain Chris Wilson

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has confirmed the passing of former CZW wrestler and champion Chris Wilson, aka Justice Pain. You can read the announcement below. He was only 41 years old.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Chris Wilson.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CZW, Justice Pain, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading