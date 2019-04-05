CZW Gets A New Investor

PWInsider reports that former ECW General Manager and Urban Wrestling Federation owner Steve Karel is the new investor in Combat Zone Wrestling. He will now be involved in overseeing the promotion in the future. It’s believed that all sides came to a deal earlier this week in New York City.

Karel will bring with him his “managerial expertise” and his contacts in the TV and PPV industry. It’s not believed there will be any changes to the company’s creative decisions at this time. The two have been in talks for a deal for a while now. Karel’s Stonecutter Media LLC has been licensing content from the promotion for their PPV series. At one point the two had been discussing plans to air a live series of PPVs, so it’s possible that could still happen.