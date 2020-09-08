CZW Girlz & Bare Knuckle Battles On Demand PPVs Announced for Next Month

– Stonecutter Media announced the following CZW PPVs available on demand for next month, which are CZW Girlz: Insane Revenge and CZW: Bare Knuckle Battles. You can view the full announcement below:

CZW GIRLZ ARE OUT FOR REVENGE ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

The ladies are seeking vengeance in October in CZW Girlz: Insane Revenge! Highlighted by a truly epic match between Leva Bates and Athena, fall brings full on retribution between the ladies of CZW. Also in October, CZW: Bare Knuckle Battles features a titanic struggle between Drew Gulak and Nick Cage that is not to be missed. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in October:

CZW: Bare Knuckle Battles – Featuring three bruising battles! Rich Swann vs. John Silver vs. Shane Strickland; Drew Gulak vs. Nick Cage; The Carnies vs. The Hoolligans vs. Storm of Entrails!

CZW Girlz: Insane Revenge – Featuring four nasty matches! Jenny Rose vs. Sassy Stephanie; Cherry Bomb vs. Lufisto; Hania vs. Brittany Blake; Athena vs. Leva Bates!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!