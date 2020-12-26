CZW Highest Fliers & Girlz: Death Becomes Her Hitting PPV in January

– Stonecutter Media announced the release of new CZW pay-per-view shows that will be available on cable and satellite providers starting next month. They include CZW: Highest Fliers in Wrestling and CZW: Death Becomes Her. You can view the full announcement below:

THE CZW WARRIORS ARE SOARING IN JANUARY ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

CZW combatants fly from the ropes and crush the landing and their foes in CZW: Highest Fliers in Wrestling! And in CZW Girlz: Death Becomes Her the ladies engage in brutal near-death takedowns of their enemies! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in January:

CZW: Highest Fliers in Wrestling – Featuring four high-flying matches! TJ Crawford vs. Gabriel Skye; Matt Macintosh vs. Gabriel Skye vs. Leon Ruff vs. Kris Bishop vs. KC Navarro; AR Fox vs. Jordan Oliver; Stockade vs. Joey Janela!

CZW Girlz: Death Becomes Her – Featuring four brutal bouts! Corinne Mink vs. Conor Claxton; Chrissy Rivera & Greg Excellent vs. Acey Romero; Brittany Blake vs. Kris Statlander; Ava Everett & Anthony Greene vs. Alex Reynolds & Mark Sterling!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!